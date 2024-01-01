Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SUPER UHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SUPER UHD TV

65SJ850T

LG SUPER UHD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LCD)

    LCD

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Yes

  • IPS Panel (only for LCD series, including IPS 4K and IPS 4K Display)

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Panel Type (only for LCD series)

    RGB

  • BLU Type (only for LCD series)

    Edge

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)

    TM200 (Refresh Rate 100 Hz)

  • HDR

    Active HDR with Dolby vision

  • - HDR10

    HDR Format Sheet

  • - HLG

    HDR Format Sheet

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Cell Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • Dimming (Set Spec.)

    Advanced Local Dimming

  • Black

    Nano Cell Black

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • Color Master Engine

    Yes

  • - Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • - True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • - Active Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • - HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HEVC Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    40 W
    (WF : 20 W)

  • Speaker System (ch)

    2.2 ch

  • Speaker type

    Down Firing

  • Harman Kardon

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • - Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • - Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • OS (Operating System)

    webOS 3.5

  • -Processor

    Quad

  • Magic Remote

    B-in

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • OLED Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

SMART CONVERGENCE

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On TV

    Yes

  • - WiFi TV On

    Yes

  • - BLE TV On

    Yes

  • WiDi (PC to TV)

    Yes

  • Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Live Play Back (External Recording)

    Yes

  • STT (Speech To Text)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4

  • - ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • USB

    3

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Component / Comosite in

    1 (Gender)

  • Composite In (AV)

    1 (Gender)

  • RF In

    1

  • Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Line out

    Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

  • RF In

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5

    1 (Gender)

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio) : 3

    1 (Gender)

  • HDMI (6G/3G)

    6G : 2ea

  • USB (3.0/2.0)

    2.0 : 2ea

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Line out

    Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)

TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)

  • HDMI (6G/3G)

    6G : 2ea

  • - ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • USB (3.0/2.0)

    3.0 : 1ea

ECO

  • Illuminance sensor

    White Sensor

  • Energy saving Mode

    Default OFF

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    (100~240Vac 50-60 )

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    MR15RA

  • Component / AV Gender

    AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1

  • Power Cable

    - Attached Type

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Batteries (for Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

