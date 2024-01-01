Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" UK632 Series UHD HDR Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" UK632 Series UHD HDR Smart TV

65UK6320PTE

65" UK632 Series UHD HDR Smart TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (RF) / Yes (HDMI) / Yes (CP) / Yes (USB) (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes (RF) / Yes (HDMI) / Yes (CP) / Yes (USB) (4K/2K)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60P, 10bit

SOUND

  • Output

    20W

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual:X

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Audio Upscaler

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Focus Zoom

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • WiF TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Miracast Overlay / Miracast

    Miracast

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING RECEPTION

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

JACK

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (Side, HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V4.2)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR18 (Black)

  • Battereis

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

