65" UK632 Series UHD HDR Smart TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (RF) / Yes (HDMI) / Yes (CP) / Yes (USB) (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes (RF) / Yes (HDMI) / Yes (CP) / Yes (USB) (4K/2K)
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
SOUND
-
Output
20W
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Focus Zoom
Yes
-
Live Zoom
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
WiF TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Miracast Overlay / Miracast
Miracast
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
JACK
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (Side, HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V4.2)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR18 (Black)
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
