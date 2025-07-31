Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CordZero™ A9 Air (Calming Beige)

LG CordZero™ A9 Air (Calming Beige)

A9-ACE
Key Features

  • Main body only 1.1kg. Lightweight, yet powerful
  • Space-saving stand
  • Crevice tips & tools
  • Easy detachable filters
  • Easily detachable battery
More

LG CordZero™ A9 Air key visual image

Lightweight, yet powerful
Compact design
5-step filtration system
Changeable battery
Lightweight, yet powerful

Tough on dust, easy on the wrists

At just 1.1kg*, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful1) suction in a convenient, lightweight design.

*Measured with main body with battery. 1.97kg when measured with the extension pipe & nozzle.

**Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Dual Turbo Cyclone

Separates dust and air

Continuous airflow keeps dust from collecting in the filters and helps maintain suction power.

Continuous airflow keeps dust from collecting in the filters and helps maintain suction power.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Dust seperation performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

Slim design

Sleek and compact design

Space-saving design makes it easy to use and convenient to store away, helping keep your space clean and tidy.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on the LG measurement, volume was calculated based on product 3D modeling, and compared with the A9K (model name: S98*******).

*Product volume may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

Crevice tips & tools

Convenient, versatile cleaning

The dual built-in crevice tip is designed for those hard-to-reach places. There are also extra tools for multi-use.

The dual built-in crevice tip is designed for those hard-to-reach places. There are also extra tools for multi-use.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

5-step filtration system

Keep dust locked away

5-step filtration system keeps dust locked up tight

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Filtration performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

Easy detachable filters

Easily detach for hygienic maintenance

Dust bin, exhaust and micro filters can be easily removed, taking the hassle out of cleaner management. 

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Dust bin filter components include metal mesh with a secondary cyclone.

Easily detachable battery

Smooth and simple battery changes

Monitor power usage through user-friendly LED notifications and then change the battery2) at the touch of a button.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*One(1) battery included as standard.

Compact design fits variable space

Compact design fits variable space

Space-saving stand

Space-saving
stand

Lightweight and simple design

Lightweight and simple design

Easily detachable battery

Easily detachable battery

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Disclaimer

 

1)Lightweight, yet powerful 

*Based on the test results of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) on November 23, 2023 according to the international standard IEC 62885-4:2020+AMD1:2023 CSV Clause 5.11, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining extension pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body

*The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the equipment for air data test.

*If the protected mode (When a product is blocked by foreign substances, it makes a ""Wooh~ Wooh~"" sound, and if the foreign substances continue to block, the power is turned off to protect the product) of the product is activated while in use, the suction power is reduced.

*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

*The total weight of the product is the weight of the body of the vacuum cleaner, the battery, the extension pipe, and the floor nozzle combined.

*The actual product weight may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

 

2)Changeable battery

*As a result of LG internal testing, runtime of single battery is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged in the charging station), Normal mode up to 40 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo mode up to 7 minutes), and Normal mode up to 30 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 15 minutes, Turbo mode up to 6 minutes)

*Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor, and may also vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    251 x 1026 x 242

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

All Spec

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Single)

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

    15

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

    20

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    30

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096185865

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Weight (kg)

    1.97

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    251 x 1026 x 242

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.25

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    150

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Dual PowerPack

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Auto Stop&Go

    No

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

  • Smart steam mop

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    0

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

