1)Lightweight, yet powerful

*Based on the test results of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) on November 23, 2023 according to the international standard IEC 62885-4:2020+AMD1:2023 CSV Clause 5.11, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining extension pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body

*The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the equipment for air data test.

*If the protected mode (When a product is blocked by foreign substances, it makes a ""Wooh~ Wooh~"" sound, and if the foreign substances continue to block, the power is turned off to protect the product) of the product is activated while in use, the suction power is reduced.

*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

*The total weight of the product is the weight of the body of the vacuum cleaner, the battery, the extension pipe, and the floor nozzle combined.

*The actual product weight may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

2)Changeable battery

*As a result of LG internal testing, runtime of single battery is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged in the charging station), Normal mode up to 40 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo mode up to 7 minutes), and Normal mode up to 30 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 15 minutes, Turbo mode up to 6 minutes)

*Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor, and may also vary depending on operating environment and house of use.