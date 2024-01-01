Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All-In-One Exhaust Filter

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

All-In-One Exhaust Filter

ADQ74873505

All-In-One Exhaust Filter

(0)
front view

Compatible with LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Models:

A9T-RMAX, A9T-MAX, A9T-CORE

How to replace

For more detailed explanation, refer to the product instruction manual of your model.
1. After opening the left and right component storage door, hold the product with one hand and open the dust bag door with the other hand.
2. Hold the product with one hand and take out the motor protection filter with the other hand.
3. Grasp the end of the exhaust filter handle while holding the bottom of the product and pull it out until the handle is fully visible. Hold the bottom of the product and grab the exhaust filter handle and take it out.
4. Once every 3 months, shake off the dust on the motor protection filter and exhaust filter, and wash with water at room temperature.

▷ After washing the motor protection filter and exhaust filter with water, dry them thoroughly in a well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours. Use after use. Remaining water may cause odour or damage the motor

*Product images and features may differ from the actual product due to advertising expressions, and product appearance and specifications may be changed without prior notice for product improvement and product colours may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and handling may vary by store.

Print

All Spec

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you