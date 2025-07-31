We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Robot Cleaner Battery (2,330mAh)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaners Genuine Battery & Adapter & Charger
- Hombot Roboking Battery
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
STEP 1
Turn off the main power switch on the back-left side of the robot cleaner.
Place a soft cloth on the floor, remove the dust bin, and flip the robot cleaner over.
STEP 2
Insert a thin screwdriver into the groove under the battery to lift it out.
After lifting the battery from the mopping robot cleaner, press the hook of the connector connected to the battery to separate the battery.
STEP 3
Prepare a replacement battery and a compatible connector.
STEP 4
Connect the 2-pin end of the connector to the mopping robot cleaner harness.
Connect the 6-pin end of the connector to the replacement battery.
STEP 5
Place the battery into its compartment while folding the connector into the inner space.
Secure the battery with the two screws removed earlier.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
All Spec
