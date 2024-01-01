Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FM1207N6W

7kg Front Load Washer with 6 motion Direct Drive

Summary

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY (KG)
7kg Washer
DIMENSION (W x D x H)
600 x 440 x 850 mm
KEY FEATURE
Inverter Direct Drive – Less Vibration, Less Noise
KEY FEATURE
Outstanding Wash with 6 Motion Direct Drive

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    7

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    -

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Motor

    DD

  • Spin RPM

    1200

  • Body Color

    Blue White

  • Door Color

    White

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    600 x 440 x 850

  • Weight (Net)

    60

KEY FEATURES

  • TurboWash™

    -

  • Circulation Feature

    -

  • Steam™ (True/Spa/-)

    -

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TwinWash Compatible

    -

  • Add Item

    -

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    -

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    -

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large(Cotton +)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Option

    1ea

  • Rinse Option

    -

  • Spin Option

    -

  • Set up water temperature

    Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Add Program

    -

