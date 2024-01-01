10.5kg Front Load AIDD Washer and 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer Essential Package

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
-
10.5kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and Steam™
-
10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™Dryer with Auto Cleaning Condenser
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Steam
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Blue White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Cotton+
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
-
70
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
1100
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
620
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
1ea
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
1ea
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
Yes
All Spec
Find locally
-
