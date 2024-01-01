We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
White 12/7kg Washer/Dryer with 10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty.
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Loader
-
Detail W/M Type
Washer & Dryer
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
12
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
7
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
635 x 720 x 925
-
Display Type
LED
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive™
-
Inverter system
Yes
-
Colour
White
-
Variable Spin Speed
1200/1000/800/400/ No Spin
-
Variable temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Load Sensing
•
-
Wash Programmes
9
-
Dryer Programmes
5
-
Number of Options
14
-
Time Delay
3-19 hours
WASH PROGRAMMES
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
DRYER PROGRAMMES
-
Iron dry
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASH OPTIONS
-
Soak
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse+Hold
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Water Plus
Yes
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
test
No
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
635x720x925
