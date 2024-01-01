Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
White 6.5kg 800rpm Spin Speed Washer with 10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty.

White 6.5kg 800rpm Spin Speed Washer with 10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty.

WD-MD658

White 6.5kg 800rpm Spin Speed Washer with 10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty.

COMMON SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Front Loader

  • Detail W/M Type

    Washer

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    6.5

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    600 x 550 x 850

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive™

  • Inverter system

    Yes

  • Colour

    White

  • Variable Spin Speed

    800/600/400/No Spin

  • Variable temperature

    Cold/30/40/60/95

  • Load Sensing

  • Wash Programmes

    13

  • Number of Options

    4

  • Time Delay

    3-19 hours

WASH PROGRAMMES

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Quick

    Yes

  • Synthetic

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASH OPTIONS

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

SPECICAL FEATURES

  • test

    No

DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )

  • Net

    600x550x850

