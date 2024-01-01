Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
White 8kg 1000rpm Spin Speed 6 Motion Washer with 10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty

WD-PD8010M

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    8

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    600 x 590 x 850

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive™

  • Inverter system

    Yes

  • Colour

    White

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    18

  • Time Delay

    3-19 hours

  • Courses

    14

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

WASH PROGRAMMES

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    Yes

  • Skin care

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • MIX

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASH OPTIONS

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • PreWash

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Normal+ Hold

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse++

    Yes

  • Rinse++ Hold

    Yes

  • Rinse+ Spin

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Child-lock

    Yes

  • Time Save

    Yes

VARIABLE TEMPERATURE(℃)

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/30/40/60/95

