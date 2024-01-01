We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Silver 8kg 1400rpm Spin Speed Washer with 10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty.
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Loader
-
Detail W/M Type
Washer
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
8
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
600 x 590 x 850
-
Display Type
LED
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive™
-
Inverter system
Yes
-
Colour
Silver
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/ No Spin
-
Variable temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Load Sensing
•
-
Wash Programmes
9
-
Number of Options
16
WASH PROGRAMMES
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Hand wash
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASH OPTIONS
-
Soak
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse++
Yes
-
Rinse+Hold
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
test
No
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
600x590x850
