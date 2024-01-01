17kg 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer with Warm Wash

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
T2517SSAV

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

  • Washing Capcity

    17KG

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • 10 Year Warranty (DD Motor)

    Yes

  • 6 Motion Washing Technology

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Full

  • LED Touch Display

    Yes

  • TurboShot (Jet Spray)

    Yes

  • LG Spa Steam Technology

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Auto Pre-Wash

    Yes

  • Auto Lint Clean System

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Lid

    Yes

  • SmartThinQ (Wifi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*D*H)

    632x670x1020 mm

