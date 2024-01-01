We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21kg 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Top Load Washer with Warm Wash
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Washing Capcity
21KG
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
10 Year Warranty (DD Motor)
Yes
-
6 Motion Washing Technology
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Full
-
LED Touch Display
Yes
-
TurboShot (Jet Spray)
Yes
-
LG Spa Steam Technology
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Auto Pre-Wash
Yes
-
Auto Lint Clean System
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Lid
Yes
-
SmartThinQ (Wifi)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
690x740x1023 mm
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.