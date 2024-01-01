Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Stainless Silver 16kg 6 motion washer with 10 years Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty

Specs

Reviews

Support

Stainless Silver 16kg 6 motion washer with 10 years Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty

WF-HD160GV

Stainless Silver 16kg 6 motion washer with 10 years Inverter Direct Drive Motor Warranty

(0)
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    16

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    632 x 670 x 1020

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive™

  • Colour

    Stainless Silver

  • Washing Method

    Dual Direct Drive (6 motion)

  • Water Level

    10

  • Clothes Sensing

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    3-48 hours

  • Tub material

    Stainless

  • Lid Material

    Diamond Glass

  • Child Lock Funtion

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    Yes

WASH PROGRAMMES

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Fuzzy

    Yes

  • Smart Cleaning

    Yes

  • Jean

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

Our picks for you