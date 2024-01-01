We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pink Brown Fiore 12.5kg Top Loader with Smart Cleaning
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Loader
-
Detail W/M Type
Washer
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
12.5
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Dimension (WxDxH,mm)
611 x 640 x 998
-
Display Type
LED
-
Colour
Pink Brown Fiore
-
Wash Programmes
8
-
Time Delay
3-48 hours
-
Water control level
10
-
Tub material
Stainless Steel
-
Lid Material
Diamond Glass (Tempered Glass)
WASH PROGRAMMES
-
Wool
Yes
-
Fuzzy
Yes
-
Smart Cleaning
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASH OPTIONS
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
test
No
