WF-HF950GP

Specs

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Loader

  • Detail W/M Type

    Washer

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    9.5

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Dimension (WxDxH,mm)

    590 x 606 x 958

  • Colour

    Pink Brown Fiore

  • Wash Programmes

    8

  • Number of Options

    10

  • Time Delay

    3-48 hours

WASH PROGRAMMES

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Fuzzy

    Yes

  • Smart Cleaning

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASH OPTIONS

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

SPECICAL FEATURES

  • test

    No

