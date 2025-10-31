We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9/5kg Front Load Washer Dryer with with 6 motion Inverter Direct Drive
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Meticulous design
Allergy Care anti-allergy wash cycle
Steam cleaning to remove dust mites
6 Motion DD washing technology
Optimal washing solution
10 year warranty
Reliable warranty policy
Elegant design
That matches your interior design
Steam cleaning to remove allergens from fabrics
*Allergy Care anti-allergy washing cycle is certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) to help reduce allergens caused by house dust mites.
Optimal washing solution
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*10 year warranty applies to Direct Drive motors only.
Enhance the interior space in your home
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Clean from the inside
The washing machine motor is swirling with water
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Identify errors quickly
and easily
Smart Diagnostics™ lets you know about your washing machine's problems via notifications on your phone
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*This function may provide different accessibility features, depending on the level of program updates on the smartphone.
Enhance your washing experience with a simple and elegant washing machine design
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
FAQ
What is the standard-size washing machine?
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machinesalso enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.
2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.
3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number ofmoving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placinganti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.
2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.
3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables thewasher to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washerwherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting SmartDiagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.
Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!
Do washing machines come in different colours?
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
All Spec
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.