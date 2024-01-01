LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier with Hot & Ambient Water, Calming Clay Brown

Disclaimer

1)Mood lighting

-If you press the 'Lighting' button, the lights will operate in the order set on LG ThinQ app: 1 → 2 → 3 → Off.

-The time setting is only possible for lighting 1, and start and end settings are possible.

-If not set on LG ThinQ, press the 'Lighting' button to operate the lights to warm beige, cream white, and pure white in that order (illuminance 100%).

2)Dispensing light

-If you do not want to use the Dispensing light, turn it off on LG ThinQ app.

3)Alarm light

-If you do not want to use the Alarm light, turn it off on LG ThinQ app.

4)Custom modes

-Water measurement options available from 120ml to 1000ml.

-Register, edit, and delete custom capacity settings in the LG ThinQ™ app.

5)LG ThinQ™

-To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.

-Also, when first connecting to LG water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the LG water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

6)Auto-sterile

-Product image for reference and understanding only actual product may vary.

-High-temperature sterilization of the direct water pipe is limited to the flow path from the filter to the outlet valve.

-The internal piping is made of stainless steel from the water outlet to the filter component.

-The above image is an artistic interpretation of this process and may differ from reality.

-Internal sterilization automatically sterilizes internal pipes once a week and the cold-water module every four weeks.

-Internal sterilization lasts 15 minutes or 30 minutes including the cold-water module. Sterilization history can be viewed in the LG ThinQ™ app. (For more details, refer to the LG ThinQ™ section at the bottom of the page).

-If you have turned off the high-temperature direct water pipe sterilization function in the LG ThinQ™ app, it will not operate automatically.

-If an abnormality occurs in the product during the direct water pipe sterilization, the function may not operate properly.

-Sterilization of the direct water pipe is limited to the flow path from the filter to the outlet valve.

-The internal piping is made of stainless steel from the water outlet to the filter component.

-Caution: hot water is discharged during the outlet sterilization process.

-Place a container of at least 300ml below the outlet to collect the hot water discharged during the outlet sterilization process.

-The outlet sterilization process lasts approximately 10 minutes. Sterilization history can be viewed in the LG ThinQ™ app. (For more details, refer to the LG ThinQ™ section at the bottom of the page).

-Outlet sterilization covers the water flow path from the filter or filter unit to the outlet.

7)4-stage All Puri Filter System

-Issued by the Korea Institute for Water Technology Cerification(KIWATEC) according to the Law for the management of Drinking water. This is based on the quality inspection report, and may differ depending on the actual use environment.

-Heavy metals: remove more than the standard of mercury, lead, iron, aluminum, copper, arsenic, cadmium, zinc, manganese.

-Remove more than the standard of 19 organic chemicals, 4 pesticides, 1 microorganism, and 4 mandatory water purification performance items.

-The pore size of the UF is 0.1-0.3㎛, which can remove fine particles and bacteria larger than that size, and at the same time passes the ionic minerals below the size without removing it.

8)UV sterilization

-UVnano is a combination of UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

-UVnano outlet internal sterilization power of 99.99% is a test result of the KCL (Korea Confirmaity Laboratories, 21.2) and the KTR (Korea Testing and Research Institute, 21.3) based on LG's internal evaluation method for UV LED modules, and may vary depending on the use environment such as ambient temperature.

-Test method: After filling the outlet with the test strain preparation water at an ambient temperature of 25±5℃, the degree of reduction of live bacteria before and after 24 hours of operation of the UV LED outlet automatic sterilization function was compared.

-Test bacteria: Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (3 bacteria were selected as representative indicator bacteria for sterilization performance evaluation and bacteria for drinking water quality standard evaluation).