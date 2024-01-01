LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Ambient., Calming Navy

* Issued by the Korea Institute for Water Technology Cerification(KIWATEC) according to the Law for the management of Drinking water. This is based on the quality inspection report, and may differ depending on the actual use environment.

- Heavy metals: remove more than the standard of mercury, lead, iron, aluminum, copper, arsenic, cadmium, zinc, manganese

- Remove more than the standard of 19 organic chemicals, 4 pesticides, 1 microorganism, and 4 mandatory water purification performance items

* The pore size of the UF is 0.1-0.3㎛, which can remove fine particles and bacteria larger than that size, and at the same time passes the ionic minerals below the size without removing it.

* Norovirus 99.99% removal is the test result measured under the limited conditions of Norogen (20.6) based on the LG's internal evaluation method. And there may be differences depending on the operating environment. (When 3,600L was passed through the filter at a flow rate of 2.0LPM, 0.6L of norovirus with a concentration of 1.0x10^4PFU/ml or higher was passed at a flow rate of 1.0LPM, and the amount of norovirus in the water that passed through was measured)

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product

*The All-Puri Filter System is not test or ceritified within the complete system