We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage filtration Hot / Ambient water, Grey
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W x H x D), mm - with Tray
170 x 396 x 520
-
Dimension (W x H x D), mm - Without Tray
170 x 396 x 380
COLOR
-
Color
Grey
WATER SUPPLY
-
Ambient
Instant
-
Hot
Instant
FILTER
-
Type
UF (Ultra Filtration)
-
Stage
4-STAGE ALL PURI FILTER SYSTEM
· 1st - Remove 9 types of heavy metals
· 2nd - Removal of various germs and fine particles
· 3rd - Remove Norovirus (99.99%)
· 4th - Removal of harmful contaminants
MAINTENANCE
-
Service Type
Regular Visit
HYGIENE
-
Hygiene
Internal Stainless Steel Water Pipe
UV-LED Sterilization
CONVENIENCE
-
Hot Water Control
40℃, 75℃, 85℃
-
Volume Control
120ml, 250ml, 500ml & Continuous Dispense
-
Others
180˚Rotating Tap
Efficient Energy Saving
Child Safety Lock Function
17cm Slim Design
Flexible Installation (Horizontal / Vertical)
Filter Change Alert
LG ThinQ™
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.