LG PuriCare™ Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration Hot/ Cold / Ambient, Silver
Just twist and pull to quickly replace the filter
Water purifier filter is being replaced directly
A new filter is shipped to your doorstep every six months
There is a water purifier and filter replacement box on the table
Automatic high-temperature sterilization of water pipes and outlet
Clean waterways thoroughly. high-temperature sterilization of Internal stainless steel pipe.
The image is divided into left and right, and on the left, the water purifier side, and on the right, the water purifier filtering process is illustrated
*'Internal Sterilize' automatically sterilizes cold, hot, and ambient internal pipes once a week, and sterilize including the cold water module, once every 4 weeks.
*In case of manual operation, 'Internal Sterilize' sterilize including cold water module.
*'Internal Sterilize' takes about 15 minutes excluding the cold water module and about 30 minutes including the cold water module, and you can check the sterilization usage information through the LG ThinQ app.
*If you turn off the sterilization scheduler in the LG ThinQ app, it will not work automatically.
*If an abnormality occurs in the product during sterilization, the function may not operate normally.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Alt text
High-temperature sterilization of the water outlet for peace of mind.
The image is divided into three image cuts, one on the left and one on the right, the bottom water cup on the right, and the top of the water purifier on the bottom Also on the right side of the image is an illustration of the water purifier filtering
*When 'Outlet Sterilize' operate, hot water is dispensing, so put a container of 300ml or more under the water outlet.
*Be careful of dispensing hot water when 'Outlet Sterilize' operate.
*'Outlet Sterilize' takes about 10 minutes, and you can check the sterilization usage information through the LG ThinQ app.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Alt text
*The 99.99% sterilizing power of 'Internal Sterilize' & 'Outlet Sterilize' is the test result conducted by Korean test institutes KTL, KCL and KOTITI for representative model (WD505AW) based on the LG's internal evaluation method. And there may be differences depending on the operating
environment such as ambient temperature. (21.05)
- Test bacteria: E. coli, S. aureus, P. aeruginosa (3 types of bacteria were selected among indicator bacteria for evaluation of sterilization performance and drinking water quality standards)
- Test Methods
1) Floating bacteria: At an ambient temperature of 25±5℃, after contaminating the internal pipe of the water purifier with water containing test bacteria, operate the sterilization function, and compare the degree of reduction in the number of viable bacteria before and after the sterilization function.
2) Adhesive bacteria: At an ambient temperature of 25±5℃, after forming a biofilm to the internal pipe of water purifier by attaching test bacteria for more than 5 to 7 days, operate the sterilization function, and compare the degree of reduction in the number of viable bacteria before and after the
sterilization function.
*The sterilization range is filter and the internal pipe from the filter to the water outlet.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Alt text
*UVnano is a compound word of UV (ultraviolet light) and nanometer (unit of length).
*The 99.99% sterilizing power of inside of water outlet is the test result conducted by Korean test institutes KTL(21.3), KCL(21.2) for UV-LED module based on the LG's internal evaluation method. And there may be differences depending on the operating environment such as ambient temperature.
- Test method: At an ambient temperature of 25±5℃, after filling inside of water outlet with water containing test bacteria, operate 'Self Care' for 24 hours, and compare the degree of reduction in the number of viable bacteria before and after the sterilization function.
- Test bacteria: E. coli, S. aureus, P. aeruginosa (3 types of bacteria were selected among indicator bacteria for evaluation of sterilization performance and drinking water quality standards)
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Get fresh flowing water that never sits in a tank
temperature.
The water tank is coming out of the water purifier on the table
Trustworthy inner design A solid & dependable pipe
Inside the model water purifier on top of the kitchen sink
*Internal stainless steel pipe is applied from the end of filter to the water outlet valve.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Alt text
4-Stage All-Puri Filter System is certified from WQA
Removes 9 heavy metals & 99.99% of norovirus.
*Issued by the Korea Institute for Water Technology Cerification(KIWATEC) according to the Law for the management of Drinking water. This is based on the quality inspection report, and may differ depending on the actual use environment.
- Heavy metals: remove more than the standard of mercury, lead, iron, aluminum, copper, arsenic, cadmium, zinc, manganese
- Remove more than the standard of 19 organic chemicals, 4 pesticides, 1 microorganism, and 4 mandatory water purification performance items.
*The pore size of the UF is 0.1-0.3㎛, which can remove fine particles and bacteria larger than that size, and at the same time passes the ionic minerals below the size without removing it.
*Norovirus 99.99% removal is the test result measured under the limited conditions of Norogen (20.6) based on the LG's internal evaluation method. And there may be differences depending on the operating environment.
(When 3,600L was passed through the filter at a flow rate of 2.0LPM, 0.6L of norovirus with a concentration of 1.0x10^4PFU/ml or higher was passed at a flow rate of 1.0LPM, and the amount of norovirus in the water that passed through was measured)
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The All-Puri Filter System is not test or ceritified within the complete system
*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the Android OS (more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS (more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product..
*For detailed instructions on how to use the app, please refer to SMART FUNCTIONS section in the User Manual.
*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
Water purifier management that adjusts to your lifestyle
Table for Water Purifier Management
TIP. How to perform
Self-Service?
FAQ
Sterilization
How do I sterilize the water outlet?
1. Press and hold the Outlet Sterilize button at the top of the purifier for 3 seconds.
2. Place a container with a capacity of 300ml or greater below the water outlet.
3. When the container larger than 300ml has been prepared and placed, press the Dispense Water button. The sterilization process will take about 10 minutes.
*Hot water will be dispensed about 7 minutes later. Please ensure that this is inaccessible by children.
4. Once the sterilization of the water outlet is complete, please discard the hot water dispensed into the container.
How do I sterilize the water pipe?
The water pipes for hot, ambient and cold water will be automatically sterilized with heat once per week. Once every 4 weeks, the cold water tank pipes will be included in the sterilization process, which will take about 30 minutes.
The water pipe will be automatically sterilized once per week, and on-demand sterilization can be performed manually.
To sterilize the water pipe, press and hold the Internal Sterilize button at the top of the purifier for 3 seconds.
*The scope of high temperature sterilization is limited to from filter to the pipe that runs from the filter to the water outlet.
How do I change the scheduled time for the water pipe sterilization?
[Changing through ThinQ™ app]
1. In the LG ThinQ™ App, press the water purifier icon.
2. Select the ‘>’ icon in the High Temperature Sterilization window, or select ‘Schedule high temperature water pipe sterilization’ under Settings.
3. In Schedule Sterilization, press the ‘>’ button.
4. Set the desired schedule time and press the Save button.
[How to change using product interface]
1.Press and hold the Internal Sterilize + Outlet Sterilize buttons for 3 seconds.
2. To change the date, press the ‘Outlet Sterilize’ button. The date will change every time the button is pressed.
3. To change the time, press the ‘Internal Sterilize’ button. The time will change every time the button is pressed.
4. Set the desired schedule time and press and hold the ‘Dispense Water’ button for 3 seconds.
*All steps have voiced instructions
*If no button is pressed for more than 30 seconds, the feature will be disabled without changing the settings.
※The feature to change the sterilization schedule time is only available for the products manufactured after February 2022.
Please check if the feature is explained in the “Note” sticker attached on the product.
If the product does not have a “Note” sticker, use the ThinQ app to change the sterilization schedule.
The water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features are not working.
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
Filter
How do I replace the product filter?
1. Pull out the draining tray to remove it from the product.
2. Push the moving tap to the end of left or right and open the filter cover.
3. Grab the filter and lift it 90 degrees, and then turn it counterclockwise to separate it.
4. Insert the filter and turn it clockwise.
5. Place the filter cover on again. The filter cleaning process takes about 7 minutes.
6 When the filter cleaning is complete, press and hold the Cold Water button for more than 3 seconds to reset the filter usage count.
Filter cleaning is not working.
If you close the source water valve during filter replacement, the filter cleaning will not work as the source water will not be supplied.
Do not close the source water valve, and leave it open while changing the filter. Close the filter cover to proceed with the filter cleaning process.
Function
How do I set the sound settings and adjust the volume of the purifier using the smartphone app?
1. In the LG ThinQ App, press the water purifier icon.
2. Press the ‘ⓘ’ icon at the top-right corner of the screen, and press the Settings window.
3. In the Settings, select the product sound setting ‘>’ icon.
4. When ‘Use’ is selected, the ‘Button Sound’ and ‘Water Dispense Voice’ can be set.
5. Select the ‘>’ icon of Control Volume to adjust the volume.
I can’t mute the sound.
Even when muted, the voice instructions will continue to be provided during water outlet sterilization, water pipe sterilization, and filter change for safety reasons.
Installation / Connection
The draining tray won’t go back in.
If the draining tray is rotated sideways during separation, the draining tray will not be locked.
Please separate the tray while facing the front of the purifier.
If the draining tray is separated while the it is rotated, check the joining section (locking hole) by sight and connect the draining tray in after rotating it sideways.
I can’t open the filter cover.
If you have separated the draining tray while the tray is rotated, the filter cover handle hole may also be rotated, preventing easy opening of the filter cover.
Please check the joining section (locking hole) of the draining tray before connecting the draining tray from the front. Separate it again and open the filter cover.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W x H x D), mm - with Tray
170 x 419 x 550
-
Dimension (W x H x D), mm - Without Tray
170 x 419 x 410
COLOR
-
Color
Silver
WATER SUPPLY
-
Ambient
Instant
-
Hot
Instant
-
Cold
Instant
FILTER
-
Type
UF (Ultra Filtration)
-
Stage
4-STAGE ALL PURI FILTER SYSTEM
· 1st - Remove 9 types of heavy metals
· 2nd - Removal of various germs and fine particles
· 3rd - Remove Norovirus (99.99%)
· 4th - Removal of harmful contaminants
MAINTENANCE
-
Service Type
Self-Service / Regular Visit
HYGIENE
-
Hygiene
Total Self-Service
· Auto Sterilization (Internal Sterilize, Outlet Sterilize)
· Easy Filter Replacement
· Filter Subscription
UV-LED Sterilization
Stainless Steel Water Pipe
CONVENIENCE
-
Hot Water Control
40℃, 75℃, 85℃
-
Volume Control
120ml, 250ml, 500ml, 1000ml
-
Others
Efficient Energy Saving
4 Directions Moving Tap
· Up & Down Auto Moving Tap (Auto Cup Sensing)
· Left & Right Moving Tap
Child Safety Lock Function
17cm Slim Design
Flexible Installation (Horizontal / Vertical)
Filter Change Alert
Voice Guidance
LG ThinQ™
COMPRESSOR
-
Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor (10 Years Warranty)
