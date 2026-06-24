-Support for these features may vary by model.

-Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

-165Hz applies to OLED W6 83/77 inches.

-165Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR).

-165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

-HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

-Support for HGiG may vary by country.

-clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

-Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

-LG Mini RGB 9M supports 144Hz.