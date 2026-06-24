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World’s first certified True Wireless, Visually Lossless TV at 4K 165Hz — just like a wired TV

LG True Wireless TV with visually lossless 4K 165Hz performance displays a majestic cave scene illuminated by rich, colorful light, where wired-level picture quality is delivered seamlessly in a wireless environment.
LG True Wireless TV’s wireless transmission performance is indicated by a TÜV Rheinland certification badge with “True Wireless Lossless Vision” text on a black background.

Certified True Wireless, uncompromised performance

-Wireless TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.

-Visually lossless, based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

LG True Wireless TV is visualized as abstract blue and purple wave-like lines on a black background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones that form a continuous flowing pattern.

Why LG True Wireless TV?

LG True Wireless TV delivers low-compression, Visually Lossless picture and audio at up to 4K 165Hz, with no delays and without a traditional wired setup. Certified by TÜV, it delivers stable, reliable performance and stunning detail, just as you would expect from a wired TV. Even when set-top boxes, consoles, and other external devices are connected, enjoy wired-level performance while the screen stays free of cable clutter, requiring only a single power connection. Place the TV wherever you want and create your dream setup, with visual distractions out of sight and immersion front and center.

Game at peak performance: 4K 165Hz, low latency, no wires

LG True Wireless TV delivers responsive gameplay through low-latency transmission, keeping fast-paced action smooth and stable. With NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ validation, screen tearing, stutter, and frame drops are minimized, so you stay in precise control at up to 4K 165Hz, even without wires.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless TV for Ultimate Gameplay displays an immersive racing cockpit view with a first-place finish, as VRR 165Hz and visible G-SYNC, FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, eARC, and ClearMR 10000 icons ensures smooth, low-latency performance.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless TV for Ultimate Gameplay displays an immersive racing cockpit view with a first-place finish, as VRR 165Hz and visible G-SYNC, FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, eARC, and ClearMR 10000 icons ensures smooth, low-latency performance.

-Support for these features may vary by model.

-Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

-165Hz applies to OLED W6 83/77 inches.

-165Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR).

-165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

-HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

-Support for HGiG may vary by country.

-clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

-Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

-LG Mini RGB 9M supports 144Hz.

-

-

No wires, no limits. Just true freedom for your space

The Zero Connect Box keeps connected devices and cable clutter out of sight, so your space looks clean and intentional. Connect to the Zero Connect Box, place the TV wherever you want, and shape your layout around your design, for spatial aesthetics at their finest.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box is wall-mounted in a spacious modern living room, displaying high-resolution abstract artwork while a cable-free setup keeps the interior minimal and uncluttered.

*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.

Your devices no longer need direct wired connections to the TV, freeing you to place the screen anywhere you want and arrange your space to suit your style and layout.

Create a cleaner, more polished space by keeping cables and connected devices out of sight. The Zero Connect Box helps maintain a tidy viewing area with fewer distractions.

Simplify your setup by connecting your devices to the Zero Connect Box rather than the TV. One hub makes it easy to organize and manage everything.

Beautiful even from the back, elevating your space with refined design

True Wireless and Zero Connect keep connections away from the screen, so the TV maintains a clean silhouette from every angle, and even from behind. With a rear profile that’s designed to look tidy and high-end, it no longer needs to be hidden from view. It integrates effortlessly into any interior mood, enhancing the room with a quieter, more premium finish.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV with beautiful back design enabled by True Wireless Technology and Zero Connect Box presents a slim rear panel, creating a clean, cable-free installation that enhances refined minimalist interiors.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless TV for Ultimate Gameplay displays an immersive racing cockpit view with a first-place finish, as VRR 165Hz and visible G-SYNC, FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, eARC, and ClearMR 10000 icons ensures smooth, low-latency performance.

LG True Wireless, recognized for both performance and design

OLED evo W6

Red dot Design Award 2026 – Best of the Best

OLED evo W6

CNN Underscored - Best of CES 2026

”...breathed tons of life into the Impressionist paintings I know well from when I worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” (01/2026)

OLED evo W6

TechRadar Best In Show CES 2026

"It looks like it'll be a fantastic TV, thanks to the panel and LG's latest-gen image processing..." (01/2026)

OLED evo W6

CES 2026 Best in Show by T3

"...top-tier image quality that's brighter than even last year's multi-layer OLED panel tech." (01/2026)

OLED M5

Reviewed Awards CES 2025

"The M5's wireless capability improves on every measure of picture quality and signal distance."

QNED9M

Best of CES 2025

"We loved the value offered by the LG 4K True Wireless QNED TV”

Discover innovation in the True Wireless TV lineup

LG OLED evo AI W6

Wireless Wallpaper TV

9mm-range Wallpaper Design and Hyper Radiant Color Tech meet True Wireless 4K 165Hz video and audio transfer

LG OLED evo AI M5

World's first 4K 144Hz True Wireless OLED TV

Delivers 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer without wires.

Choose the best True Wireless TV for you

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED evo W6Mini RGB 9M
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, released in 2026, features its clean Wallpaper design, while a dynamic abstract composition of wave-like color gradients in vivid multicolors flows seamlessly across the screen.
OLED evo W6
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless TV, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel without any stand, while a vivid, crystalline image of sharply defined multicolored facets fills the screen.
Mini RGB 9M
DisplayOLED evo 4K / 120HzMini RGB evo 4K / 120Hz
Processoralpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
Size83”/77”86”/75”/65”
True wirelessAI Super Upsc4K 165Hz True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box 9mm-range Wallpaper Flush-fit with Zero Gapaling 4K 4K 144Hz Video & Audio Wireless transfer
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6 / BT v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea Wi-Fi 6 / BT v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea
ColorX3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra / Perfect Black & Perfect Color / Reflection-Free Premium-
EyesafeEyesafe RPF40-
PictureAI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)RGB Primary Color Pro (Double 100% Color Coverage - DCI-P3 100%, Adobe RGB 100%) / Precision Dimming / AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
SoundAI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering Ultra) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)
Speaker4.2ch / 60W2.0ch / 20W
Voice ControlFar-field Voice Recognition-
MovieDolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 ProDolby Vision / Dolby Atoms / FILMMAKER Ambient  MODE / HDR10 Pro
GameNVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR (Up to 165Hz) / HGiG / ALLM / eARC / ClearMR 10000VRR (4K 144Hz) / AMD FreeSync Premium / HGiG / ALLM / eARC
webOS secured by LG ShieldAI Magic Remote / AI Voice ID with My page / AI Concierge / Multi AI Search with Google Gemini & Microsoft Copilot / AI Picture Wizard / AI Sound Wizard / AI ChatbotwebOS secured by LG Shield
Additional FeaturesLG Gallery +, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels, Gaming Portal, Sports Portal

Disclaimer

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

 

Why LG True Wireless TV

-Wireless TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.

-Visually lossless, based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

 

Game Performance

-Support for these features may vary by model.

-Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

-165Hz applies to OLED W6 83/77 inches.

-165Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR).

-165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

-HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

-Support for HGiG may vary by country.

-clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

-Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

-LG Mini RGB 9M supports 144Hz.

 

Wireless freedom

-Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.