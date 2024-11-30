We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Micro DVD System met 100W vermogen, compatibel met iPhone/iPod, USB Direct Recording, Portable in en HDMI out.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Type Systeem
DVD Micro systeem
-
Totaal vermogen
100W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Scart
Nee
-
Composiet
Ja
-
Component
Ja
-
AUX
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
iPod / iPhone compatible
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Audio in - optisch
Ja
-
Audio in - coax
Nee
GELUID
-
Speakers
2 x 50W
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
XDSS Plus
Nee
-
MP3 Optimizer
Nee
-
VSM
Ja
-
Virtual surround
Nee
-
3D Stereo
Nee
-
Natural/ Auto EQ
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Display type
FLD
-
Dimmer
Ja
TUNER
-
FM
Ja
-
RDS
Ja
-
Geheugen
50
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Ja
AFSPEELBARE FORMATEN
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
MP3- / WMA CD / MP3 ID3 Tag
Ja
-
MP3- / WMA CD
Ja
-
DVD ± R/RW
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
USB Host
Ja
-
USB Recording
Ja
-
JPEG / Progressive JPEG
Ja
-
CDG
Ja
ACCESOIRES
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
iPod cradle
Ja
