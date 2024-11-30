We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1ch soundbar | Wall mountable body & 42” TV matching | Space free wireless subwoofer | USB Contents Playback | 2 Optical in & 1 portable in.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
2.1 Speakerbar
-
3D Blu-ray
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
2.1 Speakerbar
-
Totaal
300W
-
Front
80W x 2
-
Subwoofer
140W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Component
0
-
Audio-ingang - coax
2
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
1
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
DLNA
Nee
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Nee
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Nee
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Nee
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Nee
-
DivX
Nee
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
MKV
Nee
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Nee
-
M4V
Nee
-
WMV
Nee
-
FLV
Nee
-
3GP
Nee
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Nee
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Nee
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Nee
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Nee
-
FLAC
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Subwoofer
196x356x390
-
Speakerbar
1000x55x83
ECO
-
Energieverbruik
35W
-
Energieverbruik stand-by modus
0.5W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
