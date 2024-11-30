Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
SH2 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | 100W Vermogen | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | TV Sound Sync

SH2 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | 100W Vermogen | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | TV Sound Sync

SH2 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | 100W Vermogen | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | TV Sound Sync

SH2 Soundbar
PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Main (w/o foot )

    880 x 62 x 90

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Main (w/o foot ) Matching TV size ('16 New Designed LG TV)

    40"↑

  • Built-in Foot (H) mm

    1

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Subwoofer

    156 x 300 x 281

  • Material Mainset Front

    Jersey

  • Material Mainset Top / Bottom

    Mold

  • Material Subwoofer Front

    Black Mold

  • Material Subwoofer Body

    Black wood

  • Net Weight (Kg) Main

    1.8

  • Net Weight (Kg) Subwoofer

    2.9Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    945 x 468 x 221

  • Carton Type

    Tip-on

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    7.1

  • Container Q'ty 20ft

    248

  • Container Q'ty 40ft

    496

  • Container Q'ty 40ft (HC)

    620

CHANNEL / OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1CH

  • Output Power (THD 10%) Total

    100W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) Front

    50W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) Subwoofer

    50W

SPEAKER

  • Main SPL

    76dB

  • Main System

    1 Way SPK

  • Main Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    Nee

  • Main Woofer Unit

    100x40 Track

  • Main Impedance

    4ohm

  • Subwoofer SPL

    82dB

  • Subwoofer System

    1 Way SPK

  • Subwoofer Woofer Unit

    5.25 inch

  • Subwoofer Impedance

    4ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • General Audio Input Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Nee

  • General Optical

    Ja

  • General HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) In / Out

    Nee/ Nee

  • General USB

    Nee

  • Wireless Bluetooth 4.0

    Ja

  • Wireless Etherner port

    Nee

  • Wireless WiFi

    Nee

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect ASC (Default)

    Ja

  • Sound Effect Standard (By pass)

    Ja

  • CINEMA (Movie)

    Ja

  • Tone control Treble/Bass

    Nee

  • Night Mode On/Off

    Nee

  • Auto sound engine Default

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control On/Off

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off

    Nee

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Ja / Nee

  • Smart Phone App

    Nee

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Ja

  • Control with your TV Remote Vol + , - , Mute

    Ja

  • Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Ja

  • Sound Sync Optical

    Ja

  • Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Ja

  • Automatic Power on/off Optical

    Ja

  • A/V Sync 0~300ms

    Nee

  • SIMPLINK

    Nee

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Nee

  • Mute

    Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Nee

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Nee

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital EX

    Nee

  • Dolby Pro Logic

    Nee

  • Dolby Pro Logic II

    Nee

  • Dolby Pro Logic IIx

    Nee

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Nee

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Nee

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

