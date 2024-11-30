We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SH2 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | 100W Vermogen | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | TV Sound Sync
Alle specificaties
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Main (w/o foot )
880 x 62 x 90
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Main (w/o foot ) Matching TV size ('16 New Designed LG TV)
40"↑
-
Built-in Foot (H) mm
1
-
Size (W x H x D) mm Subwoofer
156 x 300 x 281
-
Material Mainset Front
Jersey
-
Material Mainset Top / Bottom
Mold
-
Material Subwoofer Front
Black Mold
-
Material Subwoofer Body
Black wood
-
Net Weight (Kg) Main
1.8
-
Net Weight (Kg) Subwoofer
2.9Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
945 x 468 x 221
-
Carton Type
Tip-on
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
7.1
-
Container Q'ty 20ft
248
-
Container Q'ty 40ft
496
-
Container Q'ty 40ft (HC)
620
CHANNEL / OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1CH
-
Output Power (THD 10%) Total
100W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) Front
50W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) Subwoofer
50W
SPEAKER
-
Main SPL
76dB
-
Main System
1 Way SPK
-
Main Tweeter Unit - Front Only
Nee
-
Main Woofer Unit
100x40 Track
-
Main Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer SPL
82dB
-
Subwoofer System
1 Way SPK
-
Subwoofer Woofer Unit
5.25 inch
-
Subwoofer Impedance
4ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General Audio Input Portable In (3.5Ø)
Nee
-
General Optical
Ja
-
General HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) In / Out
Nee/ Nee
-
General USB
Nee
-
Wireless Bluetooth 4.0
Ja
-
Wireless Etherner port
Nee
-
Wireless WiFi
Nee
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect ASC (Default)
Ja
-
Sound Effect Standard (By pass)
Ja
-
CINEMA (Movie)
Ja
-
Tone control Treble/Bass
Nee
-
Night Mode On/Off
Nee
-
Auto sound engine Default
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control On/Off
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off
Nee
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
Ja / Nee
-
Smart Phone App
Nee
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Ja
-
Control with your TV Remote Vol + , - , Mute
Ja
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)
Ja
-
Sound Sync Optical
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth (LG TV)
Ja
-
Automatic Power on/off Optical
Ja
-
A/V Sync 0~300ms
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Nee
-
Mute
Ja
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital EX
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Nee
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
