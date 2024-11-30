We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SH3B Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | Bluetooth Stand-by | TV Sound Sync | Bediening met de TV Remote
Alle specificaties
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Hoofdeenheid (zonder voet) mm
950 x 71 x 47
-
Overeenkomend TV-formaat
43 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
171x390x261
MATERIAAL
-
Voorkant
Vorm
-
Boven / onder
Vorm
-
Subwoofer_Voorkant
Jersey
-
Subwoofer_Inhoud
Hout
KANAAL/UITGANGSVERMOGEN
-
Kanaal
2.1 kan
-
Uitgangsvermogen (THD 10%)
300W
-
Totaal
60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Voorkant
Nee
-
Midden
Nee
-
Achterkant
Nee
-
Surround
Nee
-
Subwoofer
200W (draadloos)
AUDIO DAC
-
192kHz/24-bits
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
SPL
82dB
-
Systeem
Sluiting
-
Tweetereenheid - Alleen voorkant
20mm koepel
-
Woofereenheid
2,2 inch
-
Impedantie
4 ohm
SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
82dB
-
Systeem
Bass Reflex
-
Woofereenheid
6 inch
-
Impedantie
3 ohm
VERBINDINGSMOGELIJKHEDEN
-
Draagbaar in (3,5Ø)
Ja
-
Optisch
Ja (1)
-
USB
Nee
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Ja
-
Ethernetpoort
Nee
-
Wifi
Nee
INFORMATIESCHERM
-
Beeldschermtype
Dot-LED
GELUIDSMODUS
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Standaard)
Ja
-
Standaard
Ja
-
Bioscoop (standaard geluidsvelduitbreiding)
Ja
-
Toonregeling
Nee
AUDIOFORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital EX
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD hoge resolutie
Nee
-
DTS-Neo 6
Nee
-
DTS-ES
Nee
-
DTS 96/24
Nee
-
FLAC (tot 192kHz)
Nee
-
OGG ( tot 48kHz)
Nee
-
WAV
Nee
-
ALAC
Nee
-
MP3
Nee
-
WMA
Nee
-
MPEG2 AAC (bitstream / decoderen)
Nee
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Nee
-
AAC+
Nee
-
AIFF
Nee
HOOFD_STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Type (adapter)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Verbruik bij uitschakelen
minder dan 0,5 W
-
Stroomverbruik
27W
SUBWOOFER_STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Verbruik bij uitschakelen
minder dan 0,5 W
-
Stroomverbruik
33W
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Type
MA5 (zwart)
-
Batterij (grootte)
AAA x 2
-
Batterijen
Ja
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
Ingangskabel draagbaar
Nee
-
HDMI-kabel
Nee
-
Optische kabel
Nee
-
Beugel wandmontage
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
