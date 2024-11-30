Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SH4 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | Bluetooth Stand-by | Auto Music Play | TV Sound Sync

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

SH4 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | Bluetooth Stand-by | Auto Music Play | TV Sound Sync

SH4 Music Flow

SH4 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | Bluetooth Stand-by | Auto Music Play | TV Sound Sync

(0)
SH4 Music Flow
Printen

Alle specificaties

PHYSICAL

  • Main (w/o foot ) Size (W x H x D) mm

    890 x 53 x 85 ('16 New Design)

  • Matching TV size ('16 New Designed LG TV)

    40 inch ↑

  • Built-in Foot (H) mm

    2

  • Subwoofer Size (W x H x D) mm

    171x320x252

  • Mainset Front

    Mold

  • Mainset Top / Bottom

    Mold

  • Subwoofer Front

    Jersey

  • Subwoofer Body

    Wood

  • Main Net Weight (Kg)

    2.34Kg

  • Subwoofer Net Weight (Kg)

    4.2Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    946 x 373 x 223

  • Carton Type

    Box Type

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    9.0Kg

  • Container Q'ty 20ft

    359

  • Container Q'ty 40ft

    753

  • Container Q'ty 40ft (HC)

    867

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) Total

    300W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) Front

    60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)

  • Output Power (THD 10%) Subwoofer

    180W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

  • Main SPL

    82dB

  • Main System

    2Way/Bi-Amping

  • Main Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm PPS Dome

  • Main Woofer Unit

    40x100mm/4ohm

  • Main Impedance

    4ohm

  • Subwoofer SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer Woofer Unit

    6 inch

  • Subwoofer Impedance

    3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • General Audio Input Portable In (3.5Ø)

  • General Optical

    ●(1)

  • General HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) In / Out

    ●(1) / ●(1)

  • General USB

  • Wireless Bluetooth 4.0

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dot LED

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

  • Sound Effect Standard

  • Sound Effect Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)

  • Night Mode On/Off

  • Auto sound engine Default

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    ● / X

  • Smart Phone App Update manager

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

  • Range of Flow (BLE)

  • Control with your TV Remote Vol + , - , Mute

  • Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

  • Sound Sync Optical

  • Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth (LG TV)

    ●/●

  • Automatic Power on/off Optical

    ●/●

  • SIMPLINK

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

  • Woofer Level -15 ~ +6dB

  • Mute

  • USB Host

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • FLAC Up to 192kHz

  • OGG Up to 48kHz

  • WAV

  • MP3

  • WMA

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main Type Adapter

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Power Consumption

    22W

  • Subwoofer Type SMPS

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    33W

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Owners Manual Web

    ● (Full)

  • Owners Manual Book

    ● (Simple)

  • Owners Manual Wall Mount Guide

  • Remote Control Unit Type

    MA5(Black)

  • Remote Control Unit Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

  • Warranty Card

  • Box Type

    Offset

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 