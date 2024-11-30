We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SH4 Soundbar | 2.1Ch. | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | Bluetooth Stand-by | Auto Music Play | TV Sound Sync
Alle specificaties
PHYSICAL
-
Main (w/o foot ) Size (W x H x D) mm
890 x 53 x 85 ('16 New Design)
-
Matching TV size ('16 New Designed LG TV)
40 inch ↑
-
Built-in Foot (H) mm
2
-
Subwoofer Size (W x H x D) mm
171x320x252
-
Mainset Front
Mold
-
Mainset Top / Bottom
Mold
-
Subwoofer Front
Jersey
-
Subwoofer Body
Wood
-
Main Net Weight (Kg)
2.34Kg
-
Subwoofer Net Weight (Kg)
4.2Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
946 x 373 x 223
-
Carton Type
Box Type
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.0Kg
-
Container Q'ty 20ft
359
-
Container Q'ty 40ft
753
-
Container Q'ty 40ft (HC)
867
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) Total
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) Front
60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) Subwoofer
180W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Main SPL
82dB
-
Main System
2Way/Bi-Amping
-
Main Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm PPS Dome
-
Main Woofer Unit
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Main Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General Audio Input Portable In (3.5Ø)
●
-
General Optical
●(1)
-
General HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) In / Out
●(1) / ●(1)
-
General USB
●
-
Wireless Bluetooth 4.0
●
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
●
-
Sound Effect Standard
●
-
Sound Effect Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)
●
-
Night Mode On/Off
●
-
Auto sound engine Default
●
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
● / X
-
Smart Phone App Update manager
●
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
●
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
●
-
Control with your TV Remote Vol + , - , Mute
●
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)
●
-
Sound Sync Optical
●
-
Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth (LG TV)
●/●
-
Automatic Power on/off Optical
●/●
-
SIMPLINK
●
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
●
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
●
-
Woofer Level -15 ~ +6dB
●
-
Mute
●
-
USB Host
●
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
●
-
Dolby Digital
●
-
DTS Digital Surround
●
-
FLAC Up to 192kHz
●
-
OGG Up to 48kHz
●
-
WAV
●
-
MP3
●
-
WMA
●
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main Type Adapter
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Power Consumption
22W
-
Subwoofer Type SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
33W
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual Web
● (Full)
-
Owners Manual Book
● (Simple)
-
Owners Manual Wall Mount Guide
●
-
Remote Control Unit Type
MA5(Black)
-
Remote Control Unit Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
●
-
Warranty Card
●
-
Box Type
Offset
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
