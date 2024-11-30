We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SH6 Soundbar | Alles-in-1-design | Dubbele Bass | Adaptive Sound Control | Auto Sound Engine | Aan de muur monteerbaar | Google Cast™
Alle specificaties
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Hoofdeenheid (zonder voet) mm
1060 x 76 x 145
-
Overeenkomend tv-formaat ('16 nieuw ontworpen LG TV)
49 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
Nee
HOOFDEENHEID_MATERIAAL
-
Voorkant
Metalic stof
-
Boven / onder
ABS
SUBWOOFER_MATERIAAL
-
Voorkant
Nee
-
Inhoud
Nee
KANAAL/UITGANGSVERMOGEN
-
Kanaal
4
-
Uitgangsvermogen (THD 10%)
150W
-
Totaal
150W
-
Voorkant
(15Wx3 + 30W) x2
-
Midden
Nee
-
Achterkant
Nee
-
Surround
Nee
-
Subwoofer
Nee
-
Audio DAC
Nee
-
192kHz/24-bits
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
SPL
80dB
-
Systeem
Bass Reflex
-
Tweetereenheid - Alleen voorkant
20mm
-
Woofereenheid
2.3 inch
-
Impedantie
4ohm
SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
Nee
-
Systeem
Nee
-
Woofereenheid
Nee
-
Impedantie
Nee
AUDIO-INGANG
-
Draagbaar in (3,5Ø)
Ja
-
Optisch
Ja (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)
Ja(1) / Ja(1)
-
In / Uit
Ja (1) / Ja (1)
-
USB
Ja (alleen service)
DRAADLOOS NETWERK
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Ja
-
Ethernetpoort
Ja
-
WiFi
Ja
INFORMATIESCHERM
-
Beeldschermtype
LCD (8 tekens)
GELUIDSEFFECT
-
ASC (standaard)
Ja
-
Standaard
Ja
-
Bioscoop (standaard geluidsvelduitbreiding)
Ja
-
Tone control
Nee
COMFORT
-
Smartphone app
Ja
-
Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
Ja / Ja
AUDIOFORMAAT
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital EX
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Nee
-
Dolby Pro Logic IIx
Nee
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Nee
-
DTS-HD hoge resolutie
Nee
-
DTS-Neo 6
Nee
-
DTS-ES
Nee
-
DTS 96/24
Nee
-
FLAC (tot 192kHz)
Ja
-
OGG ( tot 48kHz)
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
ALAC
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
MPEG2 AAC (Bitstream / decodering)
Nee
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
HOOFD_STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Type (adapter)
Adapter (25V, 2A)
-
Verbruik bij uitschakelen
0,5W ↓
-
Stroomverbruik
25W
SUBWOOFER_STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Type (SMPS)
Nee
-
Verbruik bij uitschakelen
Nee
-
Stroomverbruik
Nee
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Type
MA5 (zwart)
-
Batterij (grootte)
AAA x 2
-
Batterij
Ja
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
Ingangskabel draagbaar
Nee
-
HDMI-kabel
Nee
-
Optische kabel
Ja
-
Beugel wandmontage
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
