100W Audio CD Systeem | FM Radio | Bluetooth | USB | Portable-in | FLAC audio | LG XBOOM
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Type Systeem
CD Micro Systeem
-
Totaal vermogen
100W
-
EAN Code
8806084610539
AANSLUITINGEN
-
AUX
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
GELUID
-
Speakers
2 x 50W
-
XDSS Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Bassblast
Nee
-
FLAC
Ja
-
Natural/ Auto EQ
Ja
-
Virtual surround
Ja
TUNER
-
FM
Ja
-
RDS
Ja
-
Geheugen
50
IPOD/IPHONE USB PLAY
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Ja
AFSPEELBARE FORMATEN
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
MP3- / WMA CD / MP3 ID3 Tag
Ja
-
DVD ± R/RW
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
