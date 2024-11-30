We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM9740 DJ | Smart DJ | RMS 2900W | DJ Draaitafel | LED Lighting | Dual USB | Portable In | Draadloos Audio Streamen via NFC of Bluetooth™
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Type Systeem
Mini systeem
-
Totaal vermogen
2900W RMS
AANSLUITINGEN
-
AUX
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
2
-
Airplay
Nee
-
iPod / iPhone compatible
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
NFC
Ja
-
Audio in - optisch
Nee
-
AUX in
Ja
-
Audio in - coax
Nee
-
FLAC
Nee
-
USB Host
Ja
GELUID
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
MP3 Optimizer
Ja
-
Natural/ Auto EQ
Ja
-
Virtual surround
Nee
TUNER
-
FM
Ja
-
RDS
Nee
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Ja
AFSPEELBARE FORMATEN
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Nee
-
MP3- / WMA CD
Nee
-
DVD ± R/RW
Nee
-
DivX
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
