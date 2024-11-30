We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM LOUDR Party luidspreker | 600W | Bluetooth™ | Draadloos audio streamen | Party functie met DJ-effecten | Scratchen
LG XBOOM LOUDR Party luidspreker | 600W | Bluetooth™ | Draadloos audio streamen | Party functie met DJ-effecten | Scratchen
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE SPECIFICATIES
-
Kanaal
2
-
Uitgangsvermogen (alles)
600W
-
Uitgangsvermogen (eenheid)
300W x 2
-
Energieverbruik (stand-by)
0,5 W ↓
-
Type/spec. van subwoofer
8"(MICA)
-
Aantal luidsprekerdrivers
2-weg/2-luidsprekers
-
Type driver
Geen lade
-
Vooraf ingestelde geluidsmodi
EQ 8EA
-
Draadloze geluidsverbinding
Bluetooth™
-
Auto DJ
Ja
-
LED-verlichting
Ja
-
Synchronisatie tv-geluid
Ja
-
FM-radio
Ja
-
Wekker
Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindelingen (beeld/audio/video)
WMA/MP3
-
Bluetooth™
Ja
-
Bluetooth™ inschakelen
Ja
-
USB
1
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
SBC
Ja
-
Equalizer
Ja
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen doos (B x H x D / mm)
456 x 403 x 923
-
Brutogewicht (kg)
20.2
-
Inhoud van de doos
afstandsbediening, batterijen, snelstartgids, garantiekaart, FM-antenne
-
Optie voor plaatsing
Plat
-
Kleur
Zwart
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente