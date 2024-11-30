We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth speaker | 360º geluid | Ingebouwde microfoon | Oplaadbare batterij | Aux-ingang
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth speaker | 360º geluid | Ingebouwde microfoon | Oplaadbare batterij | Aux-ingang
Alle specificaties
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen (B x H x D)
81 x 88 x 82 mm
-
Nettogewicht (kg)
1,9 kg
-
Afmetingen doos (B x H x D)
536 x 220 x 162 mm
-
Brutogewicht (kg)
3,1 kg
VERSTERKER
-
Kanaal
360 graden-geluidseffect
-
Passieve straler
Enkel
IN EN UIT
-
Hoofdtelefoonaansluiting (3,5 Ø)
Ja
-
MicroUSB, 5 pennen (vrouwelijk)
Ja
AUDIOGELUIDSMODUS
-
Standaard EQ
Ja
INGEBOUWDE ACCU
-
Accutype
Li-polymeer
-
Accuvermogen
3,7 V
-
Oplaadtijd
3 uur
-
Acculevensduur
5 uur
VOEDING
-
Voedingseisen
5 V 1,2 A↑
-
Inschakelmodus (oplaadstatus)
300 mA ± 20 mA
-
Stand-bymodus (Bluetooth uit)
0,5 W ↓
AUDIO-INDELING: BLUETOOTH
-
SBC
Ja
COMFORT
-
Mic.-lampje
Ja
-
Bluetooth-lampje
Ja
-
Toets voor luidspreker
Ja
-
Toets voor afspelen/pauzeren
Ja
-
Toets voor aan/uit/Bluetooth
Ja
-
Toets voor volume omlaag
Ja
-
Toets voor volume omhoog
Ja
-
Controlelampje voor accu
Ja
-
Toets voor stemmingsverlichting
Ja
-
Wit knipperend (langzaam)
Ja
-
Wit, groen, rood (wisselend)
Ja
-
Wit knipperend (bij overdracht muziek)
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
Instructiehandleiding - Eenvoudig
Ja
-
Instructiehandleiding - Open source
Volledig
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
microUSB-kabel (5 pennen, microUSB naar USB)
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente