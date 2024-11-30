We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PH3 Bluetooth speaker | Interne accu om 10 uur audio af te spelen | Audio Streamen via Bluetooth
LG XBOOM Go PH3 Bluetooth speaker | Interne accu om 10 uur audio af te spelen | Audio Streamen via Bluetooth
Alle specificaties
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmeting (B x H x D) mm
90.5 * 123.5 * 91
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
360 sound
-
Channel/Built-in woofer
Nee
-
Channel/Passive Radiator
Single
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Speaker/Audio Out/Headphone jack (Φ3.5)
Nee
-
Speaker/Audio In /Portable In (Φ3.5)
Ja
-
Speaker/Power/microUSB 5 pin (Female)
Ja
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
EQ/Standard (Default)
Ja
-
EQ/Power Boost Mode
Nee
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Li-Polymer
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V 1300mA
-
Battery Life
10hrs
ECO
-
Power Requirement/SMPS/Adapter
5V 1.5A↑
-
Power Consumption/Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function off)
0.5W↓
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
APT-X
Nee
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Nee
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service/Multipoint
Ja
-
Easy Connection & Service/Dual Play
Nee
-
Easy Connection & Service/ROF(Bluetooth proximity)
Nee
-
Easy Connection & Service/NFC
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
Instruction Manual/Simple manual
Ja
-
Instruction Manual/Opne Source
Nee
-
Warranty Card
Ja
-
USB cable detachable Adaptor
Nee
-
micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)
Ja
-
Portable cable (Φ3.5 to Φ3.5)
Nee
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente