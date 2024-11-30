We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PJ9 Bluetooth-luidspreker
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Bluetooth speaker 360°
-
Afmetingen Soundbar (B x H x D)
82.9 x 102.3 x 82.9
-
Afmetingen Subwoofer (B x H x D)
211 x 109.5 x 211
-
Kleur
Wit
-
EAN
8806087393088
AUDIO
-
Channel
360° geluid
-
Channel built-in woofer
Ja
-
Channel Passive radiator
Ja
-
EQ-Bass Boost Mode
Ja
-
Bluetooth SBC
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Audio in (Portable in)
Ja
-
Power micro-USB (5 pin, vrouwelijk)
Ja
-
Power AC Apaptor jack
Ja
-
Power out-USB (mannelijk)
1
BATTERIJ
-
Batterij type
Lithium Ion
-
Batterij capaciteit
3.7V 1500mAh
-
Baaterij laadtijd
3 uur
-
Batterijduur
Tot 10 uur
ENERGIEVERBRUIK
-
Benodigd vermogen SMPS/Adapter
5V 1.2A↑
-
Energieverbruik - Power on mode (charging status)
32W
-
Energieverbruik - Stand by mode (bluetooth funtie aan)
0.5W↓
-
Energieverbruik - Stand by mode (bluetooth funtie uit)
0.5W↓
OVERIG
-
Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint
Ja
-
Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play
Ja
-
Draadloos opladen
Ja
-
Do+B39:B40lby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital EX
Ja
-
Button Power
Ja
-
Button Up/Down
Ja
-
Button Bluetooth
Ja
-
Button Play/Pause
Ja
-
Button Volume + / volume -
Ja
-
Button Dual Play
Ja
-
Verlichting Mood/Lighting LED
Ja
-
Water/Splashproof
Ja (IPX7)
-
Batterij Indicator
Ja
-
Speaker telefoon
Ja
-
Built-in Demo muziek
Ja
ACCESSIORES
-
Instructies handleiding
Ja
-
Garantiekaart
Ja
-
AC adaptor
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
