We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Functies
Galerij
Specs
Ondersteuning
Bron
Een dealer zoeken
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente
23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
Geoptimaliseerd voor uw werkplek
Verhoogde productiviteit
De 24CK550W van LG kan uw cloud computing-behoeften voordeliger aan. Het heeft een lager energieverbruik, waardoor de onderhoudskosten worden verlaagd.
Dual Display Support*
*Beperkt tot apparaten met een 4K-resolutie.
*Virtuele desktopinfrastructuur
*Fusion UDM Professional/*VXL-software wordt gebruikt voor LG cloud-apparaten.
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (inch)
23,8"
-
Multi - Type paneel
IPS
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1976)
72%
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,2745 x 0,2745
-
Multi - Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Multi - Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Multi - Helderheid
250cd/m2 (Typ)
200cd/m2 (Min)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000: 1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Responstijd (GTG)
5ms (hoog)
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI H-frequentie
30~83kHz
-
HDMI V-frequentie
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
DisplayPort - H-frequentie
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort - V-frequentie
56~75Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI-D
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
Signaalingang - Component
Nee
-
Signaalingang - Video
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
Alleen extern: 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz
Uitbreidingsmodus: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
PC
-
Processor
AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB
-
Managementconsole
Ja (VXL Fusion UDM)
-
Systeemgeheugen
4GB DDR4 (tot 8GB)
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde graphics
-
Opslagruimte
32GB (M.2 SSD)
M.2 2280/2242 SSD ondersteund (SATA/PCIe ondersteund)
-
Displaysteun
4096 x 2160 @50Hz, 3840 x 2160 @60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uitgang)
-
ODD
Nee
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Software TPM
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 32GB SSD, Slot 2: Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
*Opmerking: Slot 1 is geschikt voor zowel SATA en PCIe NVMe SSD‘s.
SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1: 4GB DDR4)
-
S/W (vooraf geïnstalleerde App)
Vmware View, Citrix Receiver, MS RDP
INTERFACE
-
Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1 x 1 AC (AGN ondersteuning, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), interne antenne
-
Netwerk - BT
BT4.0
-
Netwerk - LAN
1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)
-
Netwerk - LTE Communicatie
N.v.t.
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
Ja (1.4)
-
Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DC-in
Ja
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Verticaal
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
Ja (1.2)
-
Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Mic-in
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Zijkant
-
Audio-uitgang - RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Zijkant
-
USB
4 x USB2.0, 2 x USB3.0
-
DC-in
Ja
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
2kan stereo
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
2 x 3W
VOEDING
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Input/Output - Invoer
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Input/Output - Uitgang
65Watt
-
Input/Output - Accu
N.v.t.
-
Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)
1.0Watt
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0.6Watt
-
Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)
6.0Watt
-
Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)
30Watt
-
Consumption - TEC (kWh)
96.5kWh
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer
7
-
Beschrijving toets
MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INVOER, ▼, ▲, VOEDING
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
LED UIT
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voorkant
OSD
-
Taal - Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees
-
Taal - Aantal talen
18
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PC-functies - Webcam
Nee
-
PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf
Nee
-
PC-functies - Enz.
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Verhouding
Ja
-
Afbeelding - PIP/PBP
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Leesmodus
Ja
-
Geluid - Maxx Audio
Ja
-
General Function - sRGB
Nee
-
General Function - DDC/CI
Ja
-
General Function - HDCP
Ja (1.4)
-
General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Ja
-
General Function - Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
General Function - Slot
Ja
-
General Function - Plug-and-play
Ja
-
General Function - Responstijd
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Off Timer
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Speciale functies - True Color Pro/kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening/gesplitst scherm)
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Voeding opladen
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Touch
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Afdekplaat achteraan
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Standaard
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Voet
Mat zwarte (textuur)
BEVEILIGING
-
Kensington-slot
Ja
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Kantelhoek
-5º ~ 35º
-
Zwenkhoek
Ja ('0°~355° (±5°))
-
Hoogtebereik (mm)
130mm
-
Hoogte omlaag (mm)
70mm
-
Draaien
Ja (bidirectioneel, 90º)
-
Mini-PC-beugel voorzien
Ja
-
TCO (Ver.)
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Ja
-
TUV-Ergo
N.v.t.
-
TUV-Type
N.v.t.
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B
Ja
-
CE
Ja
-
CCC (voor China)
N.v.t.
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
N.v.t.
-
EPA
Ja (7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Nee
-
EPEAT
Nee
-
Windows
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
ROHS, REACH
alleen ROHS
-
Wifi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
PVC-vrij
Nee
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)
553,8 x 512,9 x 240 (mm)
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)
553,8 x 333,1 x 67,6 (mm)
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)
626 x 194 x 474 (mm)
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - VESA/Wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100 (wandmontage)
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)
6,1 Kg
-
Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)
3,95 Kg
-
Gewicht - Doos (kg)
8,25 Kg
-
Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm/1219,2 cm/1219,2 cm HC)
Nee
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6cm/1219,2cm/1219,2cm HC)
440/924/1,008
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
ACCESSOIRE
-
Stroomadapter
Ja
-
Netsnoer
Ja
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
HDMI
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
CD (handleiding/software)
Ja (handleiding op papier)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Nee
-
Externe kalibrator
Nee
-
VESA-beugel
Nee
-
Externe antenne (wifi)
Nee
-
DVI naar VGA soort
Nee
-
HDMI naar VGA soort
Nee
-
RJ45 soort
Nee
-
Invoerapparaat
Nee
ENZ.
-
Garantie
3 jaar
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
Opslagruimte : 10%~85%
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente