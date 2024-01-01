About Cookies on This Site

23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

24CK550W-AC

23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

KENMERKEN

  • Multi - Afmetingen (inch)

    23,8"

  • Multi - Type paneel

    IPS

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7 mln

  • Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Multi - Helderheid

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000 : 1 (Typ)

  • Multi - (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi - Responstijd (GTG):

    5ms (hoog)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

  • DisplayPort - H-frequentie

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort - V-frequentie

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTIE

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

  • Signaalingang - Component

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Video

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang

    Alleen extern: 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz
    Uitbreidingsmodus: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC

  • Processor

    AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ

  • Besturingssysteem

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB

  • Managementconsole

    Ja (LG Cloud Device Manager)

  • Systeemgeheugen

    8GB DDR4

  • Graphics

    Geïntegreerde grafische kaart

  • Opslagruimte

    128GB, M.2 SSD

  • Displaysteun

    4096 x 2160@50Hz, 3840 x 2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uitgang)

  • ODD

    Nee

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Software TPM

  • Expansieslot

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 32GB SSD, Slot 2: Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart) *Opmerking: Slot 1 is geschikt voor zowel SATA en PCIe NVMe SSD‘s. SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1: 4GB DDR4)

  • VDI-ondersteuning

    Vmware View, Citrix Receiver, MS RDP

  • Certificaten (gebaseerd of US standaards)

    Citrix ICA / HDX 3D / 3D Pro / H.264, Microsoft RDP, VMware View (RDP / PCoIP / Extreme Blast), PCoIP SW

INTERFACE

  • Netwerk - Draadloos

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN ondersteuning, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), interne antenne

  • Netwerk - BT

    BT4.0

  • Netwerk - LAN

    1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)

  • Netwerk - Glasvezel

    Nee

  • Netwerk - LTE Communicatie

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    Ja (1.4)

  • Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DC-in

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Verticaal

  • Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang

    Ja (1.2)

  • Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Mic-in

    Ja

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Zijkant

  • Audio-uitgang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Zijkant

  • USB - USB

    4 x USB2.0, 2 x USB3.0

  • DC-in - DC-in

    Ja

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    2kan stereo

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    2 x 3W

VERMOGEN

  • Input/Output - Type

    Adapter

  • Input/Output - Invoer

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Input/Output - Uitgang

    65 watt

  • Input/Output - Batterij

    N.v.t.

  • Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)

    1,0 watt

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,6 watt

  • Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)

    6,0 watt

  • Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)

    30 watt

  • Consumption - TEC (kWh)

    96,5 kWh

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer

    7

  • Beschrijving toets

    MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INVOER, ▼, ▲, VOEDING

  • Toetstype

    Tact

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    LED UIT

  • Invoerapparaat

    Nee

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Voor

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    18

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • PC-functies - Webcam

    Nee

  • PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf

    Nee

  • PC-functies - Enz.

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Verhouding

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - PBP / PIP

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Geluid - Maxx Audio

    Ja

  • General Function - sRGB

    Nee

  • General Function - DDC/CI

    Ja

  • General Function - HDCP

    Ja (1.4)

  • General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)

    Ja

  • General Function - Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • General Function - Slot

    Ja

  • General Function - Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • General Function - Responstijd

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Off Timer

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Voeding opladen

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Touch

    Nee

KLEUR

  • Voor

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Afdekplaat achteraan

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Standaard

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Voet

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

BEVEILIGING

  • Kensington-slot

    Ja

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Zwenkhoek

    Ja ('0°~355° (±5°))

  • Hoogtebereik (mm)

    130mm

  • Hoogte omlaag (mm)

    70mm

  • Draaien

    Ja (bidirectioneel, 90º)

  • Mini-PC-beugel voorzien

    Ja

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Nee

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Ja

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-Type

    JA

  • CB

    Ja

  • FCC-B

    Ja

  • CE

    Ja

  • CCC (voor China)

    N.v.t.

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    N.v.t.

  • EPA

    Ja (7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

    Nee

  • EPEAT

    Ja (Bronze,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • ROHS, REACH

    alleen ROHS

  • PVC-vrij

    Nee

  • IEC60601

    Nee

  • ANSI,AAM(US)

    Nee

  • FDA

    Nee

  • CE MDD

    Nee

  • IP (voor/achter)

    Nee

  • Vandalismebestendig

    Nee

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)

    553,8 x 512,9 x 240 (mm)

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)

    553,8 x 333,1 x 67,6 (mm)

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)

    626 x 194 x 474 (mm)

  • Afmeting - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)

    100 x 100 (wandmontage)

  • Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)

    6,1 Kg

  • Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)

    3,95 Kg

  • Gewicht - Doos (kg)

    8,25 Kg

  • Vulling - Individueel (20 cm / 40 cm / 40 cm HC)

    Nee

  • Vulling - Pallet (20 cm / 40 cm / 40 cm HC)

    440/924/1,008

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Los

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handvat

    Uitsparing voor hand

ACCESSOIRE

  • Stroomadapter

    Ja

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Nee

  • Pc-audio

    Nee

  • CD (handleiding / software)

    Ja (handleiding op papier)

  • Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding

    Nee

  • Externe kalibrator

    Nee

  • VESA-beugel

    NEE

  • Externe antenne (wifi)

    Nee

  • DVI naar VGA soort

    NEE

  • HDMI naar VGA soort

    Nee

  • RJ45 soort

    Nee

  • Invoerapparaat

    Nee

ENZ.

  • Garantie

    3 jaar

  • Temperatuurbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
    Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C

  • Vochtigheidsbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
    Opslagruimte : 10%~85%

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

