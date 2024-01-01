We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
Alle specificaties
PC-GEDEELTE
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde grafische kaart
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC
-
Systeemgeheugen
8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM-slots
-
Opslagruimte
128GB SSD (M.2)
-
Displaysteun
Tot 2 monitoren: 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uit), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart) * Notitie: Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2: 4GB DDR4)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
VDI-ondersteuning
Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
23,8
-
Grootte (cm)
60,47 cm
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Paneel Multi
INX BMS, LGD-module
-
Achtergrondverlichting-technologie
LED
-
Achtergrondverlichting-type
Edge
-
Achtergrondverlichting-array
H1B
-
Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie
Gezamenlijk dimmen
-
Lokaal dimmen
N.v.t.
-
Pixel-pitch
0,2745 x 0,2745 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
250 cd/m²
-
Piek helderheid (min.)
N.v.t.
-
Piek helderheid (std.)
N.v.t.
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
N.v.t.
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7M
-
Kleur bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
600:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrastverhouding met DFC
Mega
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Gebogen
NEE
-
Kromming
N.v.t.
KENMERKEN
-
Webcam
Ja (FHD, geïntegreerd met microfoon, pop-up-type, geen webcam-app)
-
RFID
NEE
-
SD kaartsleuf
NEE
-
1ms MBR (ondersteunde frequentie)
NEE
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
Active HDR met Dolby Vision™
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
NEE
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Richtkruis
NEE
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Oogcomfortmodus
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Gamemodus
NEE
-
HDR 10
NEE
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
NEE
-
Andere (functie)
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Beeldmodus
Aangepast, reader, foto, cinema, kleurzwakte, game
-
AMD FreeSync™
NEE
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Managementconsole
LG Cloud Device Manager
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
True color Pro
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (H-frequentie)
NEE
-
D-Sub (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
DVI-I
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
DVI (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (1 elk)
-
HDMI-versie
1.4
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30~85kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (HDCP-versie)
1.4
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 X 1080 75Hz
-
HDMI (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)
N.v.t.
-
DisplayPort
JA (uit 1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.2
-
DP (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
DP (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @60Hz
-
DP (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)
NEE
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
mDP (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie
JA (1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type))
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Optische uitgang
NEE
-
RCA-ingang
NEE
-
RCA-uitgang
NEE
-
RS-232
NEE
-
S-Video
NEE
-
SCART
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt-versie
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
N.v.t.
-
USB
2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
-
USB-C
JA (uit 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP-versie)
1.2
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
NEE
-
USB-C (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
JA
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
[Locatie]
Verticaal
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
3W
-
Luidsprekerrichting
Down Firing
-
Uitgangsfrequentie
NEE
-
Uitgang_dB
NEE
-
Virtual surround
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Equalizer
NEE
-
AVL (Autom. volume)
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Uitgang DC
19V 5,79A
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 1,2W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
72,2 kWh
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
68W
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
25W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
1,24 W
-
Lang inactief (Display UIT)
3,8 W
-
Kort inactief (Display AAN)
17,5 W
-
TEC (kWh)
95,6 kWh
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
MECHANISCH
-
Ontwerp zonder randen
Normaal
-
Montage stap
Drie stappen
-
Voet afneembaar
JA
-
Kleur (voorkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (middenkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardbehuizing)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardvoet)
Mat zwart
-
Kleuren (anderen)
NEE
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Zwenken/Draaien
-
Kantelen
-5º ~ 35º
-
Zwenken
0°~355° (±5°)
-
Draaien
Bidirectioneel
-
Hoogtebereik
130 mm
-
Hoogte omlaag
70mm
-
Mechanische schakelaar
NEE
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
-
Andere
NEE
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
614 x 462 x 174 mm
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
553,4 x 382,7 x 240 mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
553,4 x 332,7 x 59,4 mm
-
Palletvulling (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
440/924/1008
-
Gewicht in verpakking
8.6
-
Gewicht met standaard
6.2
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
4.1
STANDAARD
-
BIS (voor India)
NEE
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
NEE
-
CB
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
NEE
-
CE
JA
-
DTS(DTS 2.0 kanaals)
NEE
-
Dolby Audio
NEE
-
EPA
JA (8.0)
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
BRONZE
-
EPEAT (USA)
BRONZE
-
Energy Star
JA
-
ERP
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
IEC60601
NEE
-
KC (voor Republiek Korea)
JA
-
Medische certificering
NEE
-
Andere (standaard)
NEE
-
PVC-vrij
NEE
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
SEMKO
NEE
-
TCO
NEE
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NEE
-
USB-C (VESA)
NEE
-
VCCI (voor Japan)
NEE
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
JA
ACCESSOIRE
-
Adapter
JA
-
Adapter (kleur)
Zwart
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
Netsnoer (kleur / lengte)
Zwart / 1,55m
-
DVI naar VGA soort
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
DVI-D (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
HDMI
NEE
-
HDMI (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
Display Port
NEE
-
Display Port (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (kleur/lengte)
NEE
-
USB Type C
NEE
-
USB type-C (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
PC audio (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
PC audiokabel
NEE
-
Accu (Afstandsbediening)
NEE
-
RCA 3Line (geslacht)
NEE
-
RCA 5Line (geslacht)
NEE
-
RF-kabel
NEE
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
NEE
-
Externe antenne
NEE (interne antenne)
-
VESA-beugel
NEE
-
Andere (accessoires)
NEE
NETWERK
-
LAN
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wifi
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, interne antenne)
-
Bluetooth
BT5.0
-
Andere
NEE
RESOLUTIE
-
D-Sub (PC)
NEE
-
HDMI (PC)
1920 x 1080@75Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
1920 x 1080@60Hz
-
Composiet (video)
NEE
-
Component (video)
NEE
-
Scart (Video)
NEE
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetslocatie
Voorkant
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
7
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (AIO PC)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Knipperen (AIO PC)
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
UIT(AIO PC)
OSD
-
Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees
-
Aantal talen
18
COSMETISCHE DOOS
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handvat
Uitsparing voor hand
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
ETC
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%, Opslagruimte: 10%~90%
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C, Opslagruimte : -20°C ~ 60°C
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
