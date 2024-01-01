About Cookies on This Site

23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

24CN650W-AC

23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

(0)
Vooraanzicht
Printen

Alle specificaties

PC-GEDEELTE

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator

  • Graphics

    Geïntegreerde grafische kaart

  • Besturingssysteem

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC

  • Systeemgeheugen

    8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM-slots

  • Opslagruimte

    128GB SSD (M.2)

  • Displaysteun

    Tot 2 monitoren: 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uit), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • Expansieslot

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart) * Notitie: Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2: 4GB DDR4)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

  • VDI-ondersteuning

    Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W

SCHERM

  • Grootte (Inch)

    23,8

  • Grootte (cm)

    60,47 cm

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Schermtype

    IPS

  • Paneel Multi

    INX BMS, LGD-module

  • Achtergrondverlichting-technologie

    LED

  • Achtergrondverlichting-type

    Edge

  • Achtergrondverlichting-array

    H1B

  • Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie

    Gezamenlijk dimmen

  • Lokaal dimmen

    N.v.t.

  • Pixel-pitch

    0,2745 x 0,2745 mm

  • Helderheid (min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Helderheid (std.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Piek helderheid (min.)

    N.v.t.

  • Piek helderheid (std.)

    N.v.t.

  • Kleurengamma (min.)

    N.v.t.

  • Kleurengamma (typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7M

  • Kleur bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrastverhouding (min.)

    600:1

  • Contrastverhouding (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrastverhouding met DFC

    Mega

  • Responstijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

  • Gebogen

    NEE

  • Kromming

    N.v.t.

KENMERKEN

  • Webcam

    Ja (FHD, geïntegreerd met microfoon, pop-up-type, geen webcam-app)

  • RFID

    NEE

  • SD kaartsleuf

    NEE

  • 1ms MBR (ondersteunde frequentie)

    NEE

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NEE

  • Active HDR met Dolby Vision™

    NEE

  • Auto-helderheid

    NEE

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Kleurkalibratie

    NEE

  • Kleurzwakte

    JA

  • Richtkruis

    NEE

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Oogcomfortmodus

    NEE

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)

    NEE

  • Gamemodus

    NEE

  • HDR 10

    NEE

  • HW-kalibratie

    NEE

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEE

  • Nano IPS™-technologie

    NEE

  • Andere (functie)

    NEE

  • PBP

    NEE

  • PIP

    NEE

  • Beeldmodus

    Aangepast, reader, foto, cinema, kleurzwakte, game

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NEE

  • Leesmodus

    JA

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    JA

  • Superresolutie+

    JA

  • Breed kleurengamma

    NEE

SW-TOEPASSING

  • Managementconsole

    LG Cloud Device Manager

  • Dual Controller

    NEE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

  • True color Pro

    NEE

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • D-Sub (H-frequentie)

    NEE

  • D-Sub (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • DVI-I

    NEE

  • DVI-D

    NEE

  • DVI (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • HDMI

    JA (1 elk)

  • HDMI-versie

    1.4

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30~85kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (HDCP-versie)

    1.4

  • HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    1920 X 1080 75Hz

  • HDMI (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)

    N.v.t.

  • DisplayPort

    JA (uit 1ea)

  • DP-versie

    1.2

  • DP (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • DP (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @60Hz

  • DP (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)

    NEE

  • Daisy Chain

    NEE

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NEE

  • mDP-versie

    N.v.t.

  • mDP (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • mDP (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • Hoofdtelefoon uitgang

    NEE

  • Mic In

    NEE

  • Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie

    JA (1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type))

  • Audio in

    NEE

  • Optische uitgang

    NEE

  • RCA-ingang

    NEE

  • RCA-uitgang

    NEE

  • RS-232

    NEE

  • S-Video

    NEE

  • SCART

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt-versie

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)

    N.v.t.

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)

    N.v.t.

  • USB

    2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A

  • USB-C

    JA (uit 1ea)

  • USB-C (DP-versie)

    1.2

  • USB-C (V-frequentie)

    NEE

  • USB-C (HDCP-versie)

    N.v.t.

  • USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)

    JA

  • USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)

    JA

  • USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (stroomvoorziening)

    N.v.t.

  • [Locatie]

    Verticaal

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    JA

  • Luidspreker_kanaal

    2 kan.

  • Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)

    3W

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Down Firing

  • Uitgangsfrequentie

    NEE

  • Uitgang_dB

    NEE

  • Virtual surround

    NEE

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

  • Equalizer

    NEE

  • AVL (Autom. volume)

    NEE

VERMOGEN

  • AC-ingang

    100-240Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Uitgang DC

    19V 5,79A

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    Minder dan 1,2W

  • Energieverbruik (Energy Star)

    72,2 kWh

  • Energieverbruik (max.)

    68W

  • Energieverbruik (type.)

    25W

  • Energieverbruik (slaapstand)

    1,24 W

  • Lang inactief (Display UIT)

    3,8 W

  • Kort inactief (Display AAN)

    17,5 W

  • TEC (kWh)

    95,6 kWh

  • Type

    Externe voeding (adapter)

MECHANISCH

  • Ontwerp zonder randen

    Normaal

  • Montage stap

    Drie stappen

  • Voet afneembaar

    JA

  • Kleur (voorkast)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (middenkast)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (standaardbehuizing)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (standaardvoet)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleuren (anderen)

    NEE

  • Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie

    Kantelen/Hoogte/Zwenken/Draaien

  • Kantelen

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Zwenken

    0°~355° (±5°)

  • Draaien

    Bidirectioneel

  • Hoogtebereik

    130 mm

  • Hoogte omlaag

    70mm

  • Mechanische schakelaar

    NEE

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

  • Wandmontage

    100 x 100 mm

  • Andere

    NEE

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)

    614 x 462 x 174 mm

  • Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)

    553,4 x 382,7 x 240 mm

  • Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)

    553,4 x 332,7 x 59,4 mm

  • Palletvulling (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    440/924/1008

  • Gewicht in verpakking

    8.6

  • Gewicht met standaard

    6.2

  • Gewicht zonder standaard

    4.1

STANDAARD

  • BIS (voor India)

    NEE

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    NEE

  • CB

    JA

  • CCC (voor China)

    NEE

  • CE

    JA

  • DTS(DTS 2.0 kanaals)

    NEE

  • Dolby Audio

    NEE

  • EPA

    JA (8.0)

  • EPEAT (Duitsland)

    BRONZE

  • EPEAT (USA)

    BRONZE

  • Energy Star

    JA

  • ERP

    JA

  • FCC-B

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • IEC60601

    NEE

  • KC (voor Republiek Korea)

    JA

  • Medische certificering

    NEE

  • Andere (standaard)

    NEE

  • PVC-vrij

    NEE

  • ROHS, REACH

    JA

  • SEMKO

    NEE

  • TCO

    NEE

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    JA

  • TUV-Type

    JA

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • UL(cUL)

    JA

  • USB-C (USB-IF)

    NEE

  • USB-C (VESA)

    NEE

  • VCCI (voor Japan)

    NEE

  • Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard

    JA

ACCESSOIRE

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Adapter (kleur)

    Zwart

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • Netsnoer (kleur / lengte)

    Zwart / 1,55m

  • DVI naar VGA soort

    NEE

  • DVI-D

    NEE

  • DVI-D (kleur / lengte)

    NEE

  • HDMI

    NEE

  • HDMI (kleur / lengte)

    NEE

  • Display Port

    NEE

  • Display Port (kleur / lengte)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (kleur/lengte)

    NEE

  • USB Type C

    NEE

  • USB type-C (kleur / lengte)

    NEE

  • Pc-audio

    NEE

  • PC audio (kleur / lengte)

    NEE

  • PC audiokabel

    NEE

  • Accu (Afstandsbediening)

    NEE

  • RCA 3Line (geslacht)

    NEE

  • RCA 5Line (geslacht)

    NEE

  • RF-kabel

    NEE

  • Kalibratierapport (papier)

    NEE

  • Externe antenne

    NEE (interne antenne)

  • VESA-beugel

    NEE

  • Andere (accessoires)

    NEE

NETWERK

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wifi

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, interne antenne)

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

  • Andere

    NEE

RESOLUTIE

  • D-Sub (PC)

    NEE

  • HDMI (PC)

    1920 x 1080@75Hz

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920 x 1080@60Hz

  • Composiet (video)

    NEE

  • Component (video)

    NEE

  • Scart (Video)

    NEE

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetslocatie

    Voorkant

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    7

  • Toetstype

    Tact

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit (AIO PC)

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Knipperen (AIO PC)

  • LED kleur(stand-by)

    UIT(AIO PC)

OSD

  • Land

    Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees

  • Aantal talen

    18

COSMETISCHE DOOS

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handvat

    Uitsparing voor hand

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Los

ETC

  • Vochtigheidsbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%, Opslagruimte: 10%~90%

  • Temperatuurbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C, Opslagruimte : -20°C ~ 60°C

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

