24" All-in-One Thin Client voor de gezondheidszorg
24" All-in-One Thin Client voor de gezondheidszorg
Alle specificaties
PC-GEDEELTE
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde grafische kaart
-
Besturingssysteem
Non OS
(IGEL OS compatibel)
-
Systeemgeheugen
4GB DDR4, 2666MHz
-
Opslagruimte
16GB eMMC
-
Displaysteun
Tot 2 monitoren: 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uit), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: N.v.t., Slot 2: Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart) * Notitie: Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2: n.v.t.)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
VDI-ondersteuning
NEE
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
23,8
-
Grootte (cm)
60,47 cm
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Paneel Multi
INX BMS, LGD-module
-
Achtergrondverlichting-technologie
LED
-
Achtergrondverlichting-type
Edge
-
Achtergrondverlichting-array
H1B
-
Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie
Gezamenlijk dimmen
-
Lokaal dimmen
N.v.t.
-
Pixel-pitch
0,2745 x 0,2745 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
250 cd/m²
-
Piek helderheid (min.)
N.v.t.
-
Piek helderheid (std.)
N.v.t.
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
N.v.t.
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7M
-
Kleur bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
600:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrastverhouding met DFC
Mega
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Gebogen
NEE
-
Kromming
N.v.t.
KENMERKEN
-
Webcam
NEE
-
RFID
Dual-band RFID
-
SD kaartsleuf
NEE
-
1ms MBR (ondersteunde frequentie)
NEE
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
Active HDR met Dolby Vision™
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
NEE
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Richtkruis
NEE
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Oogcomfortmodus
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Gamemodus
NEE
-
HDR 10
NEE
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
NEE
-
Andere (functie)
NA
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Beeldmodus
Aangepast, reader, foto, kleurzwakte
-
AMD FreeSync™
NEE
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Managementconsole
NEE
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NEE
-
True color Pro
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-I
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (1 elk)
-
HDMI-versie
1.4
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30~85kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (HDCP-versie)
1.4
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 X 1080 75Hz
-
HDMI (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)
NEE
-
DisplayPort
JA (uit 1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.2
-
DP (V-frequentie)
NA
-
DP (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (uit)
-
DP (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)
NEE
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie
JA (1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type))
-
Audio in
NEE
-
RS-232
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt-versie
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
N.v.t.
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C met DP-uit
-
USB-C
JA (uit 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP-versie)
1.2
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
NA
-
USB-C (HDCP-versie)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
JA
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (uit)
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
N.v.t.
-
[Locatie]
Verticaal
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
3W
-
Luidsprekerrichting
Down Firing
-
Uitgangsfrequentie
NA
-
Uitgang_dB
NA
-
Virtual surround
NA
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Equalizer
NA
-
AVL (Autom. volume)
NA
VERMOGEN
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Uitgang DC
19V, 6,32A
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 1,2W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
NA
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
70 W
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
28 W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
1,24 W
-
Lang inactief (Display UIT)
3,8 W
-
Kort inactief (Display AAN)
19,5 W
-
TEC (kWh)
95,6 kWh
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
MECHANISCH
-
Ontwerp zonder randen
Normaal
-
Montage stap
Drie stappen
-
Voet afneembaar
JA
-
Kleur (voorkast)
Wit (LG1002G)
-
Kleur (middenkast)
NA
-
Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)
Wit (LG1002G)
-
Kleur (standaardbehuizing)
Wit
-
Kleur (standaardvoet)
Wit
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Zwenken/Draaien
-
Kantelen
-5º ~ 35º
-
Zwenken
0°~355° (±5°)
-
Draaien
Bi-direction
-
Hoogtebereik
0 ~ 130 mm
-
Hoogte omlaag
73,1 mm
-
Mechanische schakelaar
NEE
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
631 x 515 x 200
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
553,8 x 512,9 x 240
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
553,8 x 382,9 x 59,4
-
Palletvulling (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
300ea / 720ea / 864ea
-
Gewicht in verpakking
9,4 kg
-
Gewicht met standaard
6,2 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
4,05 kg
STANDAARD
-
BIS (voor India)
NEE
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
NEE
-
CB
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
NEE
-
CE
JA
-
EPA
NEE
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
NEE
-
EPEAT (USA)
NEE
-
Energy Star
NEE
-
ERP
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
IEC60601
JA
-
KC (voor Republiek Korea)
JA
-
Medische certificering
JA
-
Andere (standaard)
BT, wifi: FCC RF, RFID : FCC RF
-
PVC-vrij
NEE
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
TCO
NEE
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NEE
-
USB-C (VESA)
NEE
-
VCCI (voor Japan)
NEE
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
JA
ACCESSOIRE
-
Adapter
JA
-
Adapter (kleur)
Wit
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
Netsnoer (kleur / lengte)
Wit / 1,5 m
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
DVI-D (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
HDMI
NEE
-
HDMI (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
Display Port
NEE
-
Display Port (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (kleur/lengte)
NEE
-
USB Type C
NEE
-
USB type-C (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
PC audio (kleur / lengte)
NEE
-
PC audiokabel
NEE
-
Accu (Afstandsbediening)
NEE
-
RCA 3Line (geslacht)
NEE
-
RCA 5Line (geslacht)
NEE
-
RF-kabel
NEE
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
NEE
-
Externe antenne
NEE (interne antenne)
-
VESA-beugel
NEE
NETWERK
-
LAN
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wifi
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, interne antenne)
-
Bluetooth
BT5.0
RESOLUTIE
-
HDMI (PC)
1920 x 1080@75Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
1920 x 1080@60Hz
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetslocatie
Voorkant
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
7
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (AIO PC)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Knipperen (AIO PC)
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
UIT(AIO PC)
OSD
-
Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees
-
Aantal talen
18
COSMETISCHE DOOS
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handvat
Uitsparing voor hand
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
ETC
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%, Opslagruimte: 10%~85%
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 0°C ~ 40°C, Opslagruimte : -20°C ~ 60°C
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
