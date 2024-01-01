About Cookies on This Site

23,8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

24CQ651W-BP

23,8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

LG Thin Client biedt betere prestaties en lagere kosten dan een conventionele pc.
Waarom Cloud apparaat

Productiviteit en efficiëntie

LG biedt verschillende thin client vormfactoren. LG's uitmuntende beeldschermproducten kunnen waarde toevoegen aan jouw werkomgeving met betere prestaties en lagere kosten dan een conventioneel PC-apparaat.
Verbeterde veiligheid pictogram.

Verbeterde veiligheid

Altijd en overal toegang pictogram.

Altijd en overal toegang

Maakt bewerkingen efficiënter pictogram.

Maakt bewerkingen efficiënter

Verbeterd samenwerking pictogram.

Verbeterde samenwerking

Zakelijke continuïteit pictogram.

Zakelijke continuïteit

Kostenbesparing pictogram.

Kostenbesparing pictogram.

Quad-core processor

Krachtige prestaties

Dankzij Quad-core processor en een krachtig systeemgeheugen helpt de 24CQ651W je jouw werk sneller en gemakkelijker dan ooit af te ronden.

Quad core-processor waarmee het werk snel en gemakkelijk gedaan is.

De monitor met Intel® Pentium N6005 processor.

Processor

Intel® Pentium N6005
De monitor biedt 8GB DDR4 en SSD 256GB voor opslag.

RAM en opslag

8GB DDR4 / SSD 256GB
De monitor biedt Windows 10 IoT Enterprise voor het besturingssysteem.

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

*RAM- en opslagspecificaties zoals hierboven beschreven kunnen per model verschillen.

23,8" Full HD IPS-beeldscherm

Nauwkeurige kleuren en brede kijkhoeken

Het Full HD-scherm van LG met IPS-technologie levert heldere en nauwkeurige kleuren. Het biedt visueel comfort voor het bekijken van grafieken en rapporten met anderen en presenteert heldere beelden onder een brede hoek tot 178 graden.

Full HD IPS-scherm met brede kijkhoek.

Ondersteuning voor max. 2 schermen

Maak jouw eigen productieve werkstation

LG 24CQ651W ondersteunt twee beeldschermen met een resolutie tot 4K UHD. Dankzij de flexibiliteit om meerdere monitoren in te stellen, krijg je meer gedaan in minder tijd.

24CQ651W voor aansluiting van maximaal twee beeldschermen met een UHD-resolutie van 4K.

*Ondersteunt aangesloten beeldschermen via USB Type-C™ en DisplayPort uitgang.

USB Type-C™

Met een enkele USB Type-C™-connectie, biedt het tot 4K hoge resolutie beelden en gegevensoverdracht met hogere overdrachtssnelheden.

Verschillende interfaces

1) USB 2.0 2) DisplayPort 3) USB Type-C™ 4) USB 3.2 5) Gigabit Ethernet 6) HDMI 7) Koptelefoon

*Types van invoer die aan de rechterkant zijn gespecificeerd, zijn genummerd van links naar rechts, van boven naar beneden van het beeld aan de rechterkant.

*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort en HDMI-kabel zijn niet inbegrepen in het pakket.

De push–pull type Full HD-Webcam biedt verbeterde beveiliging en de geïntegreerde luidspreker.
Push-pull type Full HD Webcam

Verbeterd gebruik en veiligheid

Met het ingebouwde push-pull type Full HD-webcam met verbeterde beveiliging en de ingebouwde luidspreker voor het hosten van verschillende vergaderingen en videoconferenties.
ontwerp zonder ventilator draagt bij tot een aangename kantooromgeving en verhoogt de kostenefficiëntie.
Design zonder ventilator

Stil en kostenbesparend

Het ontwerp zonder ventilator verlengt de levensduur van de LG 24CQ651W en verlaagt ook de vervangingskosten. Het lage geluidsniveau en de weinig warmte zorgen voor een aangename kantooromgeving, en het lagere stroomverbruik verlaagt de beheerkosten.
LG Cloud apparaatbeheerder voor verbeterd beheer van cloud-apparaten.
LG Cloud Device Manager

Verbeterd beheer voor cloud-apparaten

Het is de geoptimaliseerde beheersoftware voor LG Thin Clients. Door de installatie op LG thin clients met Windows 10 IoT OS worden de apparaten centraal beheerd en bestuurd voor een hoge beveiliging, werkefficiëntie en TCO-reductie.
Ergonomisch ontwerp

Smart werkplek

Je kan een comfortabele werkplek creëren met veelzijdige kantel-, hoogte-, draai- en zwenkinstellingen voor het scherm. Met de one-click stand kan je tijd besparen en minder werk verloren laten gaan door meerdere Thin Clients in te stellen.

One-click-stand voor een eenvoudige opstelling van de monitor zonder andere apparatuur.

One Click Stand

De monitor is draaibaar.

Kantelen horizontaal

De monitor is zwenkbaar.

Draaien

De monitor met in hoogte en kantel verstelbare standaard.

Kantelen en hoogte

De monitor in het ergonomische ontwerp met kantel-, ronddraaien-, draai- en hoogte-instelmogelijkheden en met één klik op de voet.

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Helderheid (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Helderheid (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Maat (cm)

    60.47 cm

KENMERK

  • Webcam

    Ja (FHD, Geintegreerd met Microfoon, Push-pull type, niet voorzien van webcam app)

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • RFID

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Picture Modus

    Gepersonaliseerd, Reader, Foto, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NO

  • Active HDR with Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • Auto Helderheid

    NO

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Kleur Kalibratie

    NO

VERBINDING

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920X1080 75Hz

  • Fiber Ready

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA(out 1ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • USB-C (DP Versie)

    1.4

  • USB-C (Data overdracht)

    JA

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    4096×2160@60Hz

  • DVI-I

    NO

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DP out

  • MIC & Headphone out combo

    YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Hoogte Range

    130mm (Max.512.7 - Min. 382.7)

  • Schernieren

    Bi-Direction

  • Tilt

    -5º - 35º

  • Down Hoogt

    49.9mm

  • Draaien

    0°-355° (±5°)

  • Ophangbaar

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

AUDIO

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

  • Speaker_Channel

    2ch

  • Speaker

    JA

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    3W

  • Speaker_Direction

    Down Firing

AFMETING/GEWICHT

  • Afmetingen in doos(W x H x D)

    614 x 462 x 174 mm

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D)

    553.4 x 382.7 x 240 mm

  • Afmetingenzonder Stand (W x H x D)

    553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4 mm

  • Gewicht zonder Stand

    4.1 kg

  • Gewicht in Doos

    8.6 kg

  • Gewicht met Stand

    6.2 kg

PC PART

  • Processor

    Intel® Pentium N6005 (Quad Core 2.0GHz, up to 3.3GHz burst), Fanless

  • Grafisch

    Geintegreerde Graphics

  • Besturingssysteem

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC

  • Systeem Geheugen

    8GB (4GBx2) DDR4, 2933MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Opslag

    256GB SSD(NVMe, M.2)

  • Display ondersteuning

    Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.4 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    72.2kWh/yr

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    1.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.7W

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 5.79A

  • Long Idle (Display Off)

    5.0W

  • Short Idle (Display On)

    19.8W

NETWERK

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.1

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Intel Wireless-AX201 (Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2, BT 5.1 Combo, Internal Antenna)

MILIEUTECHNISCH

  • Temperatuur Range

    Operating : 10°C - 40°C, Storage : -20°C - 60°C

  • Vochtigheids range

    Operating : 20%-80%, Storage : 10%-90%

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • External Antenna

    NEE (Internal Antenna)

  • USB Type C

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • VESA Bracket

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

  • True Color Pro

    NO

  • Management Console

    LG Cloud Device Manager

STANDAARD

  • EPEAT (VS)

    BRONZE

  • Energy Star

    JA

  • TUV-TYPE

    JA

  • TCO

    NO

  • EPEAT (Duitsland)

    BRONZE

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

