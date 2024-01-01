We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23,8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
Krachtige prestaties
Quad core-processor waarmee het werk snel en gemakkelijk gedaan is.
*RAM- en opslagspecificaties zoals hierboven beschreven kunnen per model verschillen.
Nauwkeurige kleuren en brede kijkhoeken
Full HD IPS-scherm met brede kijkhoek.
Maak jouw eigen productieve werkstation
24CQ651W voor aansluiting van maximaal twee beeldschermen met een UHD-resolutie van 4K.
*Types van invoer die aan de rechterkant zijn gespecificeerd, zijn genummerd van links naar rechts, van boven naar beneden van het beeld aan de rechterkant.
*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort en HDMI-kabel zijn niet inbegrepen in het pakket.
Smart werkplek
Je kan een comfortabele werkplek creëren met veelzijdige kantel-, hoogte-, draai- en zwenkinstellingen voor het scherm. Met de one-click stand kan je tijd besparen en minder werk verloren laten gaan door meerdere Thin Clients in te stellen.
De monitor in het ergonomische ontwerp met kantel-, ronddraaien-, draai- en hoogte-instelmogelijkheden en met één klik op de voet.
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Helderheid (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Maat (cm)
60.47 cm
KENMERK
-
Webcam
Ja (FHD, Geintegreerd met Microfoon, Push-pull type, niet voorzien van webcam app)
-
Color Weakness
JA
-
Crosshair
NO
-
HDR 10
NO
-
RFID
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Picture Modus
Gepersonaliseerd, Reader, Foto, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NO
-
Active HDR with Dolby Vision™
NO
-
Auto Helderheid
NO
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Kleur Kalibratie
NO
VERBINDING
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920X1080 75Hz
-
Fiber Ready
NO
-
HDMI
JA(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
JA(out 1ea)
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
USB-C (DP Versie)
1.4
-
USB-C (Data overdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
JA
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
4096×2160@60Hz
-
DVI-I
NO
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DP out
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Hoogte Range
130mm (Max.512.7 - Min. 382.7)
-
Schernieren
Bi-Direction
-
Tilt
-5º - 35º
-
Down Hoogt
49.9mm
-
Draaien
0°-355° (±5°)
-
Ophangbaar
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
JA
AUDIO
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Speaker
JA
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
3W
-
Speaker_Direction
Down Firing
AFMETING/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen in doos(W x H x D)
614 x 462 x 174 mm
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D)
553.4 x 382.7 x 240 mm
-
Afmetingenzonder Stand (W x H x D)
553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4 mm
-
Gewicht zonder Stand
4.1 kg
-
Gewicht in Doos
8.6 kg
-
Gewicht met Stand
6.2 kg
PC PART
-
Processor
Intel® Pentium N6005 (Quad Core 2.0GHz, up to 3.3GHz burst), Fanless
-
Grafisch
Geintegreerde Graphics
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC
-
Systeem Geheugen
8GB (4GBx2) DDR4, 2933MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Opslag
256GB SSD(NVMe, M.2)
-
Display ondersteuning
Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.4 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
72.2kWh/yr
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
1.2W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.7W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V 5.79A
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
5.0W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
19.8W
NETWERK
-
Bluetooth
BT5.1
-
LAN (RJ-45)
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
Intel Wireless-AX201 (Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2, BT 5.1 Combo, Internal Antenna)
MILIEUTECHNISCH
-
Temperatuur Range
Operating : 10°C - 40°C, Storage : -20°C - 60°C
-
Vochtigheids range
Operating : 20%-80%, Storage : 10%-90%
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
External Antenna
NEE (Internal Antenna)
-
USB Type C
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
PC Audio
NO
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
VESA Bracket
NO
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
True Color Pro
NO
-
Management Console
LG Cloud Device Manager
STANDAARD
-
EPEAT (VS)
BRONZE
-
Energy Star
JA
-
TUV-TYPE
JA
-
TCO
NO
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
BRONZE
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
