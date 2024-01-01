About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

27CN650N-6N

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

(0)
vooraanzicht
Printen

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Helderheid (Min.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Helderheid (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Anti Glare, 3H

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Maat (cm)

    68.6 cm

KENMERK

  • Webcam

    Ja (FHD, Geintegreerd met Microfoon, Pop-up type, niet voorzien van webcam app)

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • RFID

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Picture Modus

    Gepersonaliseerd, Reader, Foto, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NO

  • Active HDR with Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • Auto Helderheid

    NO

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Kleur Kalibratie

    NO

VERBINDING

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920X1080 75Hz

  • Fiber Ready

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • USB-C

    JA(out 1ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • USB-C (DP Versie)

    1.2

  • DVI-I

    NO

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

  • MIC & Headphone out combo

    YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Hoogte Range

    130mm (Max.531.7 - Min. 401.7)

  • Schernieren

    Bi-Direction

  • Tilt

    -5º - 35º

  • Down Hoogt

    30.1mm

  • Draaien

    0°-355° (±5°)

  • Ophangbaar

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

AUDIO

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

  • Speaker_Channel

    2ch

  • Speaker

    JA

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    3W

  • Speaker_Direction

    Down Firing

AFMETING/GEWICHT

  • Afmetingen in doos(W x H x D)

    707x516x233

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D)

    622.3x531.7x239.6

  • Afmetingenzonder Stand (W x H x D)

    622.3x371.5x61.0

  • Gewicht zonder Stand

    5.6

  • Gewicht in Doos

    10.5

  • Gewicht met Stand

    7.8

PC PART

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

  • Grafisch

    Geintegreerde Graphics

  • Besturingssysteem

    Non OS

  • Systeem Geheugen

    4GB (4GBx1) DDR4, 2400MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Opslag

    16GB eMMC

  • Display ondersteuning

    Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    1.24W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    30W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 1.0W

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 5.79A

  • Long Idle (Display Off)

    4.35W

  • Short Idle (Display On)

    20.2W

NETWERK

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

MILIEUTECHNISCH

  • Temperatuur Range

    Operating : 10°C - 40°C, Storage : -20°C - 60°C

  • Vochtigheids range

    Operating : 20%-80%, Storage : 10%-90%

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • External Antenna

    NEE (Internal Antenna)

  • USB Type C

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • VESA Bracket

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • True Color Pro

    NO

  • Management Console

    NO

STANDAARD

  • EPEAT (VS)

    NO

  • Energy Star

    NO

  • TUV-TYPE

    JA

  • TCO

    NO

  • EPEAT (Duitsland)

    NO

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

