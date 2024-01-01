About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

34CN650N-6A

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

PC-GEDEELTE

  • Displaysteun

    Tot 2 monitoren:3840 x 2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uit), 3840 x 2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • Expansieslot

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1:128GB SSD, Slot 2:Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart) * Notitie:Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1:4GB DDR4, Slot 2:4GB DDR4)

  • Graphics

    Geïntegreerde grafische kaart

  • Besturingssysteem

    Non OS

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator

  • Opslagruimte

    16GB eMMC

  • Systeemgeheugen

    4GB DDR4, 2666MHz

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

BEELDSCHERM

  • Beeldverhouding

    21:9

  • Achtergrondverlichting-array

    H2B

  • Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie

    Gezamenlijk dimmen

  • Achtergrondverlichting-technologie

    LED

  • Achtergrondverlichting-type

    Edge

  • Helderheid (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Helderheid (Std.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Kleur bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7 mln

  • Kleurengamma (Std.)

    SRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrastverhouding (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrastverhouding (Std.)

    1000:1

  • Contrastverhouding met DFC

    Mega

  • Paneel Multi

    LGD Module

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch

    0,312 x 0,310 mm

  • Resolutie

    2560 x 1080

  • Responstijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    34

  • Afmetingen (cm)

    86,72 cm

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

KENMERKEN

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Kleurzwakte

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • Beeldmodus

    (Niet-HDR inhoud) --> aangepast, reader, foto, cinema, kleurzwakte, game

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • Webcam

    Ja (FHD, Pop-up type, Webcam)

SW-TOEPASSING

  • Managementconsole

    LG Cloud Device Manager

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • DP-versie

    1.2

  • Daisy Chain

    Ja (UHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (uit 1ea)

  • HDMI

    Ja (1ea)

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    90 KHz

  • HDMI (HDCP-versie)

    1.4

  • HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    2560 X 1080 75Hz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    75 Hz

  • HDMI-versie

    2.0

  • Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie

    JA (1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type))

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A

  • USB-C

    Ja (1ea)

  • USB-C (DP-versie)

    1.2

  • [Locatie]

    Verticaal

GELUID

  • Maxx Audio

    Ja

  • Luidspreker

    Ja

  • Luidspreker_kanaal

    2 kan.

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Down Firing

  • Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)

    5 W

VERMOGEN

  • AC-ingang

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Uitgang DC

    19V 5,79A

  • Lang inactief (Display UIT)

    4,71 W

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    Minder dan 1,2 W

  • Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)

    1,42 W

  • Kort inactief (Display AAN)

    26,68 W

  • Type

    Externe stroom (Adapter)

MECHANISCH

  • Montage stap

    Drie stappen

  • Voet afneembaar

    JA

  • Ontwerp zonder randen

    Normaal

  • Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (voorkast)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (middenkast)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (standaardvoet)

    Mat zwart

  • Kleur (standaardbehuizing)

    Mat zwart

  • Aanpassingen displaypositie

    Kantelen/Hoogte

  • Hoogtebereik

    100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

  • Kantelen

    -5º~15º

  • Wandmontage

    100 x 100 mm

STANDAARD

  • CB

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • FCC-B

    JA

  • KC (voor Republiek Korea)

    JA

  • ROHS, REACH

    JA

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    JA

  • TUV-Type

    JA

  • UL(cUL)

    JA

  • Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard

    JA

  • Windows

    JA

ACCESSOIRE

  • Adapter

    Ja

  • Adapter (kleur)

    Zwart

  • Kalibratierapport (papier)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • Displaypoort (kleur/lengte)

    Zwart/2,0m

  • Externe antenne

    NEE (interne antenne)

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • HDMI (kleur/lengte)

    Zwart/2,0m

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • Netsnoer (kleur/lengte)

    Zwart/2,0m

NETWERK

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45:10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wifi

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2 x 2 (BT 5.0 Combo, interne antenne)

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetslocatie

    Voor

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    7

  • Toetstype

    Tact

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit (AIO PC)

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Knipperen (AIO PC)

  • LED kleur(stand-by)

    UIT (AIO PC)

OSD

  • Land

    Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees

  • Aantal talen

    18

COSMETISCHE DOOS

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handvat

    Uitsparing voor hand

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Los

ETC

  • Vochtigheidsbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur:20%~80%, Opslagruimte:10%~90%

  • Temperatuurbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur:10°C~40°C, Opslagruimte:-20°C~60°C

  • Garantie

    3 jaar beperkte hardwaregarantie

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 