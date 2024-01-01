About Cookies on This Site

Vormfactor Thin Client box

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

Vormfactor Thin Client box

CL600N-6A

Vormfactor Thin Client box

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

PC

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

  • Videokaart

    Integrated Graphics

  • Besturingsysteem

    Neen OS

  • Systeem geheugen

    4GB DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Opslag

    16GB eMMC

  • Ondersteuning externe schermen

    Up to 3 displays :
    2560 x 1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out)
    3840 x 2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out)
    3840 x 2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • Uitbreidmogelijkheden

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
    * Neete: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA
    SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

  • VDI ondersteuning

    Nee

KENMERKEN

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    Nee

  • Flicker safe

    Nee

  • PBP

    Nee

  • PIP

    Nee

  • Picture Mode

    Nee

  • Reader Mode

    Nee

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Nee

  • Super Resolution+

    Nee

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-I

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (out 2ea)

  • DP versie

    1.2

  • DP (Max. Resolutie en Hz)

    3840 X 2160 60Hz

  • Mini DisplayPort

    Nee

  • AUX Uit

    Nee

  • Mic In

    Nee

  • MIC & Headphone uit combinatie

    Ja

  • Audio in

    Nee

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
    4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
    1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C met DP uit

  • USB-C

    Ja (out 1ea)

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.2

GELUID

  • Luidsprekers

    Ja

  • Luidspreker kanaal

    1ch

  • Vermogen

    1.2W

SOFTWARE

  • Centraal bedieningspaneel

    Nee

  • Dual Controller

    Nee

  • OnScreen Control

    Nee

  • True Color Pro

    Nee

ENERGIE

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V 3.42A

  • Energieverbruik (DC uit)

    1.0W

  • Energieverbruik slaapmodus

    1.2W

  • TEC (kWh)

    27.0 kWh

  • Adapter

    Externe adapter

ERGONOMIE

  • Randloos ontwerp

    Nee

  • Opzet stappen

    Nee

  • Voet afneembaar

    Nee

  • Kleur

    Mat zwart

  • Muurbevestiging

    100 x 100 mm

AFMETINGEN

  • Afmetingen verpakking

    260 x 164 x 101

  • Afmetingen zonder voet

    199 x 137 x 35

  • Gewicht verpakking

    1.685

  • Gewicht met voet

    0.82

  • Gewicht zonder voet

    0.8

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    Ja

  • Adapter kleur

    Black

  • Voedingkabel

    Ja

  • Voeding kabel (lengte/kleur)

    Black/2.0m

  • Externe antenne

    Ja

  • VESA Beugel

    Ja

NETWERK

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet

  • Wi-Fi

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

