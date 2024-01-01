We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Vormfactor Thin Client box
Alle specificaties
PC
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Videokaart
Integrated Graphics
-
Besturingsysteem
Neen OS
-
Systeem geheugen
4GB DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Opslag
16GB eMMC
-
Ondersteuning externe schermen
Up to 3 displays :
2560 x 1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840 x 2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840 x 2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Uitbreidmogelijkheden
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
* Neete: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA
SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
VDI ondersteuning
Nee
KENMERKEN
-
Eye Comfort Mode
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Picture Mode
Nee
-
Reader Mode
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Nee
-
Super Resolution+
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-I
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Ja (out 2ea)
-
DP versie
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolutie en Hz)
3840 X 2160 60Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
AUX Uit
Nee
-
Mic In
Nee
-
MIC & Headphone uit combinatie
Ja
-
Audio in
Nee
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C met DP uit
-
USB-C
Ja (out 1ea)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
1.2
GELUID
-
Luidsprekers
Ja
-
Luidspreker kanaal
1ch
-
Vermogen
1.2W
SOFTWARE
-
Centraal bedieningspaneel
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Nee
-
OnScreen Control
Nee
-
True Color Pro
Nee
ENERGIE
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V 3.42A
-
Energieverbruik (DC uit)
1.0W
-
Energieverbruik slaapmodus
1.2W
-
TEC (kWh)
27.0 kWh
-
Adapter
Externe adapter
ERGONOMIE
-
Randloos ontwerp
Nee
-
Opzet stappen
Nee
-
Voet afneembaar
Nee
-
Kleur
Mat zwart
-
Muurbevestiging
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen verpakking
260 x 164 x 101
-
Afmetingen zonder voet
199 x 137 x 35
-
Gewicht verpakking
1.685
-
Gewicht met voet
0.82
-
Gewicht zonder voet
0.8
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Adapter kleur
Black
-
Voedingkabel
Ja
-
Voeding kabel (lengte/kleur)
Black/2.0m
-
Externe antenne
Ja
-
VESA Beugel
Ja
NETWERK
-
LAN
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet
-
Wi-Fi
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
-
Bluetooth
BT5.0
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente