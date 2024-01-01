We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Desktop Thin Client
Productiviteit en efficiëntie
lg thin client biedt krachtige prestaties en lagere kosten dan een conventioneel pc-apparaat.
Krachtige prestaties
quad core-processor waarmee het werk snel en gemakkelijk gedaan is
*RAM en opslagspecificaties zoals hierboven beschreven kunnen per model verschillen.
Maak je eigen productieve werkplek
CQ600N waarmee tot drie beeldschermen met uhd 4K-resolutie kunnen worden aangesloten.
*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort en HDMI-kabels zijn niet inbegrepen.
Verschillende interfaces
6) Combo van hoofdtelefoon en microfoon
*De aangegeven soorten ingangen zijn genummerd van links naar rechts, van boven naar beneden in de afbeelding.
*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort en HDMI-kabels zijn niet inbegrepen.
High-performance aansluiting
USB Type-C™ biedt een high-performance verbinding.
*USB Type-C™-kabel is niet inbegrepen.
Alle specificaties
VERBINDING
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI Version
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
Fiber Ready
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
DisplayPort
JA(out 2ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
JA(out 1ea)
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
USB-C (DP Versie)
1.4
-
USB-C (Data overdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
JA
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
4096×2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
YES (cosumer only)
-
DVI-I
NO
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 gen2 Type-C with DP out
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type)
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
NO
-
Schernieren
NO
-
Tilt
NO
-
Draaien
NO
-
Ophangbaar
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
NO
AUDIO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Speaker_Channel
1ch
-
Speaker
JA
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
1W
-
Speaker_Direction
Front Firing
AFMETING/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen in doos(W x H x D)
258 x 100 x 164 mm
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D)
85 x 208.1 x 144.9 mm(w/o ANTENNA), 85 x 318 x 144.9 mm(w/ ANTENNA)
-
Afmetingenzonder Stand (W x H x D)
38 x 199.1 x 144.9 mm(w/o ANTENNA), 38 x 309 x 144.9 mm(w/ ANTENNA)
-
Gewicht zonder Stand
0.91 kg
-
Gewicht in Doos
1.9 kg
-
Gewicht met Stand
0.93 kg
PC PART
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron N5105 (Quad Core 2.0GHz, up to 2.9GHz burst), Fanless
-
Grafisch
Geintegreerde Graphics
-
Besturingssysteem
Non OS
-
Systeem Geheugen
4GB (4GBx1) DDR4, 2933MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Opslag
16GB eMMC
-
Display ondersteuning
Up to 3 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
27KWh
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
1.1W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.7W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V 3.42A
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
5.0W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
6.2W
NETWERK
-
Bluetooth
BT5.1
-
LAN (RJ-45)
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
Intel Wireless-AX201 (Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2, BT 5.1 Combo, Internal Antenna)
MILIEUTECHNISCH
-
Temperatuur Range
Operating : 10°C - 40°C, Storage : -20°C - 60°C
-
Vochtigheids range
Operating : 20%-80%, Storage : 10%-90%
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
External Antenna
JA
-
USB Type C
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
PC Audio
NO
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
VESA Bracket
Horizontal/Vertical feet and VESA/wall mounting
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
-
True Color Pro
NO
-
Management Console
NO
STANDAARD
-
EPEAT (VS)
NO
-
Energy Star
NO
-
TUV-TYPE
JA
-
TCO
NO
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
