Desktop Thin Client

Waarom Cloud apparaat

Productiviteit en efficiëntie

LG biedt verschillende thin clients voor professioneel gebruik met krachtige prestaties, lagere kosten en een compact ontwerp.

lg thin client biedt krachtige prestaties en lagere kosten dan een conventioneel pc-apparaat.

Pictogram krachtige beveiliging.

Krachtige beveiliging

altijd en overal toegang pictogram

Altijd en overal toegang

Pictogram efficiënt werken.

Efficiënt werken

Pictogram gemakkelijke samenwerking.

Gemakkelijke

samenwerking

Pictogram zakelijke continuïteit

Zakelijke continuïteit

kostenbesparing pictogram

Kostenbesparingen

Quad Core-processor

Krachtige prestaties

Met de Quad-core processor en een krachtig systeemgeheugen ondersteunt de CQ600N het snelle werkproces dat je productiviteit verhoogt.

quad core-processor waarmee het werk snel en gemakkelijk gedaan is

De CQ600N biedt een Intel® Celeron N5105 processor.

Processor

Intel® Celeron N5105
CQ600N met 4GB DDR4.

RAM

4GB DDR4
CQ600N met 16GB eMMC voor opslag.

Opslag

16GB eMMC

*RAM en opslagspecificaties zoals hierboven beschreven kunnen per model verschillen.

Ondersteuning voor max. 3 monitoren

Maak je eigen productieve werkplek

LG CQ600N ondersteunt tot 4K UHD-resolutie drievoudige schermen. Met flexibiliteit voor multi-monitor set-up krijg je meer gedaan in minder tijd.


CQ600N waarmee tot drie beeldschermen met uhd 4K-resolutie kunnen worden aangesloten.

*Ondersteunt aangesloten schermen via USB Type-C™ en DisplayPort-out.
*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort en HDMI-kabels zijn niet inbegrepen.

Verschillende interfaces

De meerdere poorten van de CQ600N kunnen worden gebruikt om de connectiviteit en productiviteit te verbeteren.



1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.2 gen1 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0
6) Combo van hoofdtelefoon en microfoon
Verschillende interfaces: DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, hoofdtelefoon

*De aangegeven soorten ingangen zijn genummerd van links naar rechts, van boven naar beneden in de afbeelding.
*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort en HDMI-kabels zijn niet inbegrepen.

USB Type-C™

High-performance aansluiting

CQ600N met USB Type-C™-poort biedt snelle gegevensoverdracht samen met een hoge stroomsterkte. Met een enkele USB Type-C™-kabel kun je tegelijkertijd gegevens, video en audio overbrengen en de CQ600N van stroom voorzien.
Monitor

Monitor

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Gegevens

Gegevens

USB Type-C™ biedt een high-performance verbinding.

*De afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd om de functies beter te begrijpen. Ze kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*USB Type-C™-kabel is niet inbegrepen.
ventilatorloos ontwerp draagt bij tot een aangename kantooromgeving en verhoogt de kostenefficiëntie
Design zonder ventilator

Stil en kostenefficiënt

Het ontwerp zonder ventilator verhoogt de levensduur van de CQ600N en verlaagt ook de vervangingskosten. Ook de geluidsarme prestaties zorgen voor een aangename werkomgeving.
Printen

Alle specificaties

VERBINDING

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI Version

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Fiber Ready

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(out 2ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA(out 1ea)

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • USB-C (DP Versie)

    1.4

  • USB-C (Data overdracht)

    JA

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    4096×2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    YES (cosumer only)

  • DVI-I

    NO

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 gen2 Type-C with DP out

  • MIC & Headphone out combo

    1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type)

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    NO

  • Schernieren

    NO

  • Tilt

    NO

  • Draaien

    NO

  • Ophangbaar

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

AUDIO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Speaker_Channel

    1ch

  • Speaker

    JA

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    1W

  • Speaker_Direction

    Front Firing

AFMETING/GEWICHT

  • Afmetingen in doos(W x H x D)

    258 x 100 x 164 mm

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D)

    85 x 208.1 x 144.9 mm(w/o ANTENNA), 85 x 318 x 144.9 mm(w/ ANTENNA)

  • Afmetingenzonder Stand (W x H x D)

    38 x 199.1 x 144.9 mm(w/o ANTENNA), 38 x 309 x 144.9 mm(w/ ANTENNA)

  • Gewicht zonder Stand

    0.91 kg

  • Gewicht in Doos

    1.9 kg

  • Gewicht met Stand

    0.93 kg

PC PART

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron N5105 (Quad Core 2.0GHz, up to 2.9GHz burst), Fanless

  • Grafisch

    Geintegreerde Graphics

  • Besturingssysteem

    Non OS

  • Systeem Geheugen

    4GB (4GBx1) DDR4, 2933MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Opslag

    16GB eMMC

  • Display ondersteuning

    Up to 3 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    27KWh

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    1.1W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.7W

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 3.42A

  • Long Idle (Display Off)

    5.0W

  • Short Idle (Display On)

    6.2W

NETWERK

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.1

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Intel Wireless-AX201 (Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2, BT 5.1 Combo, Internal Antenna)

MILIEUTECHNISCH

  • Temperatuur Range

    Operating : 10°C - 40°C, Storage : -20°C - 60°C

  • Vochtigheids range

    Operating : 20%-80%, Storage : 10%-90%

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • External Antenna

    JA

  • USB Type C

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • VESA Bracket

    Horizontal/Vertical feet and VESA/wall mounting

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • True Color Pro

    NO

  • Management Console

    NO

STANDAARD

  • EPEAT (VS)

    NO

  • Energy Star

    NO

  • TUV-TYPE

    JA

  • TCO

    NO

  • EPEAT (Duitsland)

    NO

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

