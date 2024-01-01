About Cookies on This Site

21.3'' LG 3MP diagnostische Monitor

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

21.3'' LG 3MP diagnostische Monitor

21HK512D-B

21.3'' LG 3MP diagnostische Monitor

21HK512D-B
Printen

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    21.3

  • Aspect Ratio

    3:4

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Anti-Glare

  • Reactie Tijd

    On/Off 30ms(Typ.)

  • Resolutie

    1536 x 2048

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2115 x 0.2115

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    1000

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1400:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

VERBINDING

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    JA(1ea)

  • Onderdeel (Resolutie)

    NO

  • Samenstelling (Resolutie)

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver2.0)

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Helderheid Sensor

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    NO

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Hot Key

    NO

  • Presence Sensor

    JA

  • Front Sensor

    JA

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 7500K / 9300K

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    NO

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Helderheid Stabilizatie

    JA

  • Pathology Mode

    NO

  • DICOM Compliant

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

  • Machanical Power Switch

    JA

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    502 x 701 x 348

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    377 x 606 x 248.2

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    377 x 473 x 89.6

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    12.8

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    9.8

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    7

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    85W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 6.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Internal Power(PSU)

  • DC Output

    24V, 4.17A

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    NO

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D

    JA

  • DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)

    JA

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    NO

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Qubyx

    JA

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • RoHS

    JA

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • KGMP

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    JA

  • GMP

    JA

  • WEEE

    JA

  • MFDS

    JA

  • REACH

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

