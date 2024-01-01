We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 8MP Klinische beoordelingsmontior
27" 8MP Klinische beoordelingsmontior
Krijg 3 Jaar Garantie!
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard voor grijswaardekenmerken die voor monitoren in de medische sector wordt toegepast.
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti-Glare
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Bit
10bit
VERBINDING
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
Onderdeel (Resolutie)
NO
-
Samenstelling (Resolutie)
NO
-
HDMI
JA(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Alleen Audio)
-
RS-232
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Auto Helderheid Sensor
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Zwart stabilizatie
NO
-
Lighting
NO
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
Hot Key
NO
-
Presence Sensor
NO
-
Front Sensor
NO
-
Color Temperature
6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Failover Input Switch
NO
-
Focus View
NO
-
Light Box Mode
NO
-
Helderheid Stabilizatie
JA
-
Pathology Mode
NO
-
DICOM Compliant
JA
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtueel Randloos Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Machanical Power Switch
NO
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
10.1
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
4.7
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
JA
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
JA
-
Qubyx
NO
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
RoHS
JA
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
NO
-
Vandal-proof
NO
-
KGMP
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
JA
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
JA
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
JA
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
JA
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
JA
-
FDA
Class I
-
ISO13485
JA
-
GMP
JA
-
WEEE
JA
-
MFDS
JA
-
REACH
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
Neem contact met ons op
