31-inch 12MP Diagnostische monitor voor mammografie

31-inch 12MP Diagnostische monitor voor mammografie

31HN713D-BA

31-inch 12MP Diagnostische monitor voor mammografie

Vooraanzicht
lg 31-inch 12mp IPS-scherm, ontworpen voor de beeldreproductie van de borst, met een gestroomlijnde workflow en een verbeterd comfort
31-inch 12MP IPS-scherm

Ontworpen voor mammografie

Nauwkeurigheid

31-inch 12MP IPS-scherm
Zelfkalibratie met frontsensor

Efficiëntie

Focus View,
PBP & Dual Controller

Gemak

6 sneltoetsen
Ergonomisch ontwerp

Nauwkeurige beeldreproductie

multiresolutiemodus die gebruikers de mogelijkheid biedt om een resolutie te kiezen tussen 12mp en 6mp
Multiresolutiemodus

Compatibel met elk apparaat

Diagnostische monitoren moeten vaak worden aangesloten op verschillende modaliteiten, allemaal met verschillende resoluties. Dankzij de multiresolutiemodus van de 31HN73D kunt u de resolutie van de monitor aanpassen om deze te optimaliseren voor het aangesloten apparaat.
pathologische modus, die beeldreproductie biedt die net zo gedetailleerd en nauwkeurig gekleurd zijn als onder een microscoop te zien zijn

Pathologische modus

True-to-Life kleurenreproductie

In de pathologische modus reproduceert de 31HN713D hetzelfde niveau van detail en kleurnauwkeurigheid als direct onder een microscoop wordt gezien, om zorgprofessionals te helpen nauwkeuriger diagnoses te stellen.

de monitor die is uitgerust met front-sense voor automatische zelfkalibratie
Zelfkalibratie

Consistentie in medische beelden

De frontsensor maakt automatische zelfkalibratie mogelijk zonder dat er extra meetapparatuur nodig is. Het verbetert de kwaliteit en consistentie van medische beelden die worden weergegeven door het handhaven van nauwkeurige waarden.

Soepele en efficiënte workflow

aanwezigheidssensor die de beweging van de gebruiker detecteert en het scherm automatisch uitschakelt wanneer er geen beweging is

Aanwezigheidssensor

Zorgeloos sparen en meer veiligheid

Dankzij de aanwezigheidssensor van 31HN713D, die het scherm automatisch uitschakelt wanneer er geen beweging wordt waargenomen, kunt u energie besparen en bent u beter beschermd tegen het blootstellen van patiëntgegevens en andere gevoelige gegevens.

automatische helderheidssensor met automatische aanpassing van de schermhelderheid op het optimale niveau

Auto Luminance Sensor

Verminderen van de oogdruk

LG 31HN713D is voorzien van een Auto Luminance Sensor die de helderheid van het scherm automatisch aanpast aan de omgevingsomstandigheden. Als gevolg daarvan wordt de belasting van de ogen verminderd door ervoor te zorgen dat de helderheid van het scherm altijd op het optimale niveau is ingesteld.

focusweergave die gebruikers de mogelijkheid biedt om een specifiek onderdeel van de beeldvorming te bekijken
Focus View

Focus volledig op het belangrijke deel

LG 31HN713D bevat de Focus View Mode waarmee u een specifiek deel van het medische beeld nader kunt bekijken. Hierdoor kunnen professionals zich volledig richten op het belangrijke deel van het beeld voor een nauwkeurigere en efficiëntere diagnose.

Meer ergonomisch en comfortabel te beoordelen

Dimverlichting en wandverlichting

Optimale leesomstandigheden

Dimverlichting en wandverlichting verminderen het contrast tussen de helderheid van de monitor en de omgevingsverlichting, zodat u comfortabel kunt werken zonder dat u de verlichting hoeft aan te passen om papieren documenten in de donkere kamer te bekijken.

Dimverlichting en wandverlichting die gebruikers de mogelijkheid biedt om de beeldresultaten op het scherm comfortabel in de donkere kamer te bekijken

6 sneltoetsen

Intuïtieve controle

De 6 sneltoetsen van de 31HN713D maken het wisselen tussen de schermmodi gemakkelijker en intuïtiever dan de bediening via een OnScreen-menu. De 6 sneltoetsen zijn veel sneller en eenvoudiger te bedienen tijdens het werken, waardoor u de modus, de schermresolutie en de verlichtingsinstellingen kunt wijzigen zonder uw workflow te verstoren.

6 sneltoetsen die de gebruiker een intuïtieve bediening bieden, bestaande uit dimverlichting, wandverlichting, selecteer resolutie, aanwezigheidssensor, lichtbakmodus en beeldmodus

Ergonomisch ontwerp

Gemakkelijk en comfortabel

De One-Click-standaard en de ultralichte behuizing maken de installatie van de 31HN713D eenvoudig. De ergonomisch ontworpen standaard stelt de gebruiker in staat om de helling, hoogte en zwenking vrij te verstellen, waardoor chronische pijn als gevolg van lange werkuren wordt verminderd.

One-Click-standaard met een ultralichte behuizing en aanpassing van de kanteling, hoogte en zwenking

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    31

  • Aspect Ratio

    3:2

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Anti-Glare

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    4200 x 2800

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    1200

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

VERBINDING

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Onderdeel (Resolutie)

    NO

  • Samenstelling (Resolutie)

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    JA

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Helderheid Sensor

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • HW Calibration

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Lighting

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • Hot Key

    JA(6keys)

  • Presence Sensor

    JA

  • Front Sensor

    JA

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    JA

  • Light Box Mode

    JA

  • Helderheid Stabilizatie

    JA

  • Pathology Mode

    JA

  • DICOM Compliant

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

  • Machanical Power Switch

    JA

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    999 x 337 x 644

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    704.7 x 662.6 x 280

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    704.7 x 499.5 x 83.2

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    21.5

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    14

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    10.7

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    24V, 7.5A

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI-D (Kleur/Lengte)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    NO

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Qubyx

    JA

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • RoHS

    JA

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • KGMP

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    JA

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    JA

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    JA

  • GMP

    JA

  • WEEE

    JA

  • MFDS

    JA

  • REACH

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

