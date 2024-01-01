We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraFine™ 5K-monitor
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Resolutie
5120 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Reactie Tijd
14ms (GtG, Ondersteunt niet OD)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Reactie Tijd
14ms (GtG, Ondersteunt niet OD)
-
Resolutie
5120 x 2880
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.11685 x 0.11685
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1100:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Maat (cm)
68.29
VERBINDING
-
Thunderbolt
JA(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data overdracht)
JA
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolutie op Hz)
5120x2880 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Stroom overdracht)
94W
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(via Thunderbolt)
KENMERKEN
-
Camera
JA
-
Microfoon
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
AUDIO
-
Rich Bass
JA
-
Speaker
5W x 2
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
743 x 573 x 315
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
13.5
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
8.5
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
6.4
INFO
-
Product naam
UHD
-
Jaar
2019
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
45.65W
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 1.0W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSOIRES
-
Overige (Accessoires)
Wall Mount Dekking
-
Thunderbolt
JA
-
USB-C
JA
STANDAARD
-
RoHS
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.