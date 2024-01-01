About Cookies on This Site

31,5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS-monitor

32UN650P_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
32UN650P-W

31,5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS-monitor

Vooraanzicht
De UHD-monitor 4K

Alle details onder controle

LG UHD 4K-monitoren leveren uitzonderlijke helderheid, details en prestaties aan uw creatieve taken en favoriete inhoud.

De LG UHD 4K-monitor biedt uitzonderlijke helderheid, detail en prestaties voor verschillende toepassingen

Paneel

31,5" UHD 4K
3840x2160

Kleurkwaliteit

DCI-P3 95% (typ.)
HDR10

Kenmerken

AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®

creatievelingen

Duidelijkheid en precisie in kleurweergave

Door het 31,5 inch IPS paneel met DCI-P3 98% ervaart u een geweldige kleurprestatie in volwaardig 4K.

IPS 4K en DCI-P3 95% (typ.) voor duidelijkheid, precisie en kleurweergave

1976 CIE chromaticiteitsdiagram dat het brede kleurengamma van DCI-P3 toont

DCI-P3 95% (typ.) kleurbereik

De 32UN650P biedt een breed kleurspectrum van 98% DCI-P3. Dit zorgt ervoor dat u altijd gegarandeerd bent van een zeer precieze kleurweergave die voldoet aan de eisen van creative professionals.

*In de afbeelding wordt met driehoeken in wit en zwart het kleurengamma van respectievelijk DCI-P3 en sRGB weergegeven.

Kleurkalibratie

Kleurkalibratie

Het scherm is vanuit de fabriek uitgebreid gekalibreerd, zodat alle kleuren er vanaf het begin fantastisch uizien.

*Voorbeelden.

Gamen in 4K met HDR

Ultieme game-ervaring

AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync en Black Stabilizer maken deze monitor uitermaten geschikt voor gamen op 4K met een HDR weergave.

Geweldige ervaring in 4K HDR consolegaming

AMD FreeSync™ voor vloeiende en snelle bewegingen in snelle games met hoge resolutie
AMD FreeSync™

Soepele en snelle beweging

Met AMD FreeSync™-technologie kunnen consolegamers genieten van een soepel en vloeiend beeld tijdens hi-res, snelle games. AMD FreeSync™ elimineert vrijwel alle beeldvervegingen en beeldhaperingen op het scherm.
Dynamic Action Sync voor snellere reactie op tegenstanders in het spel
Dynamic Action Sync

Reageer sneller op tegenstanders

Minimaliseer invoervertraging met Dynamic Action Sync zodat je bij games elk moment in real time kunt vatten.
Black Stabilizer voor de aanval in donkere spelgedeeltes
Black Stabilizer

Donker is jouw voordeel

Door Black Stabilizer zie je zelf in de meest donkere scenes jou tegenstander naar voren komen.
Geniet van 4K en HDR-beelden

Levendiger en realistischer

De combinatie tussen HDR10, 4K en DCI-P3 maken deze monitor uitermate geschikt voor het lijken van HDR films en series.

Ultra HD 4K en HDR voor inhoud van meerdere streamingdiensten

Ergonomisch ontwerp

Eenvoudig en ergonomisch

De One-Click-standaard is eenvoudig te installeren zonder gereedschap en past de hoogte en kanteling van het grote scherm flexibel aan om het in de optimale positie te plaatsen.

Veelzijdig ontwerp met kantel-, draai- en hoogteverstelmogelijkheden

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    31.5

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Maat (cm)

    80

VERBINDING

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Alleen Audio)

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek

    JA

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

AUDIO

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 230

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(↑) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(↓)

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    11.2

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    8.2

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    6.5

INFO

  • Product naam

    UHD

  • Jaar

    2020

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSOIRES

  • Display Port

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDAARD

  • RoHS

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

