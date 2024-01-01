About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor met USB Type-C™
32UN880K_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

Een dealer zoeken

31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor met USB Type-C™

32UN880K_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
32UN880K-B

31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor met USB Type-C™

()
  • Front View Monitor Arm On The Right
  • Front View Monitor Arm On The Center
  • Perspective View
  • Side View Close Up
  • Side View
  • Side View Monitor Tilted Downward
  • Side View Monitor Tilted Upward
  • Perspective View 2
  • Rear Perspective View 1
  • Rear Perspective View 2
  • Rear Side View Monitor Arm On The Center
  • Rear Side View Close Up Monitor Arm On The Center
  • Rear Side View Monitor Arm Stretched On The Center
  • Rear Side View Monitor Arm On The Right
  • LG 31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor met USB Type-C™, 32UN880K-B
Front View Monitor Arm On The Right
Front View Monitor Arm On The Center
Perspective View
Side View Close Up
Side View
Side View Monitor Tilted Downward
Side View Monitor Tilted Upward
Perspective View 2
Rear Perspective View 1
Rear Perspective View 2
Rear Side View Monitor Arm On The Center
Rear Side View Close Up Monitor Arm On The Center
Rear Side View Monitor Arm Stretched On The Center
Rear Side View Monitor Arm On The Right
LG 31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor met USB Type-C™, 32UN880K-B

Belangrijkste functies

  • 31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) met HDR10
  • Ergonomic Stand met C-Clamp
  • Extend, Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • USB Type-C™ (60W Power Delivery)
Meer
LG UltraFine™-display Ergo: ontworpen voor jou

Ontworpen voor jou

Verhoog je productiviteit met innovatieve ergonomie en slimme werkplekoplossingen.

Uitzonderlijke beeldkwaliteit

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomie

Ergonomische standaard met C-klem / Volledige bewegingsvrijheid van het scherm

Gebruikersgemak

USB Type-C™ / Eenvoudige installatie

UHD 4K IPS Display

Duidelijk en groot display voor visueel comfort

Met DCI-P3 en HDR10 biedt de LG UltraFine™ Ergo een uitzonderlijke beeldkwaliteit. Het 31,5" 4K IPS-scherm zorgt voor een comfortabele kijkervaring door kleurovergangen vanuit verschillende hoeken te minimaliseren.

UHD 4K IPS-scherm: helder en groot scherm voor visueel comfort, 31,5-inch IPS-scherm, DCI-P3 95% standaard, HDR

Ergo-standaard, volledige bewegingsvrijheid van het scherm, volgt perfect jouw ooghoogte

Volledige bewegingsvrijheid van het scherm

Volg perfect jouw ooghoogte

Verbeterde flexibiliteit van de Ergo-standaard biedt uitgebreide ergonomische aanpassing van uitschuiven, intrekken, draaien, draaien, hoogte en kantelen en biedt een perfecte positie van het scherm voor een comfortabelere en duurzamere gebruikerservaring.

Uitschuifbaar / Intrekbaar 0~180 mm

Draaibaar ± 280˚

Hoogte 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Kantelen ± 25˚

*De bovenstaande cijfers geven het beschikbare scala aan functies weer.

Compatibel met elke houding

De Ergo is een welkome innovatie voor iedereen die veel tijd achter hun bureau doorbrengt. De technologisch en ergonomisch geavanceerde standaard van LG bevordert een goede houding door de hoge mate van aanpasbaarheid, waardoor elke gebruiker een perfect op maat gemaakte werkplek kan creëren.

Scène van architect met ergo
Scène van Gamer met Ergo
Scène van Gamer met Ergo
Scène van architect met ergo
Scène van Gamer met Ergo
Scène van Gamer met Ergo

Creëer een perfect op maat gemaakte werkplek, bijvoorbeeld voor fotografen, creators of kantoorwerkers.

Een opgeruimd bureau

Maximaliseer het gebruik van je bureau

Het compacte ontwerp van de Ergo neemt weinig bureauruimte in beslag en draagt ook bij aan een eenvoudige installatie. Door gebruikers te helpen een opgeruimde werkplek te creëren, biedt de USB-C One Cable-oplossing van de Ergo snel datatransfer en stroom voor het opladen van laptops via één kabel.

Gebruik van stabiele en krachtige verbinding

USB Type-C™

Stabiele en krachtige verbinding

Ondersteunende scherm-, data- en stroomvoorziening (tot 60 W).

Gebruik van One Click Mount

Eenvoudig cable management

Gebruik van C-klem en doorvoergat

C-klem en doorvoergat

Gebruik van eenvoudig cable management

One Click Mount

*Voor gedetailleerde installatie-instructies, zie de producthandleiding op de ondersteuningspagina van LG.com.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    31,5

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Kantelen/Hoogte/Draaien/Draaien/Uitschuiven/Intrekken

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    31,5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0,18159 x 0,18159 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:01:00

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:01:00

  • Maat (cm)

    80 cm

VERBINDING

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-polig (alleen geluid)

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek

    JA

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • HW Calibration

    HW-kalibratie gereed

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Kantelen/Hoogte/Draaien/Draaien/Uitschuiven/Intrekken

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

AUDIO

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247 mm

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714,3 x 641,1 x 406,8 mm

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714,3 x 420,1 x 45,7 mm

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    14,6kg

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    10,3 kg

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    6,5kg

INFO

  • Product naam

    UHD

  • Jaar

    J24

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    Minder dan 0,5 W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    29,7 W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0,3 W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Externe voeding (adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    33W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    N.v.t

ACCESSOIRES

  • Display Port

    NEE

  • HDMI

    JA

  • USB-C

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 