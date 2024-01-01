We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31,5'' UHD 4K HDR-monitor
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
31.5
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Reactie Tijd
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti-Glare
-
Reactie Tijd
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Maat (cm)
80
VERBINDING
-
HDMI
JA(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
JA(1ea)
-
Headphone out
JA
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data overdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Weakness
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek
JA
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
VRR
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
Auto Input Switch
JA
-
HDR Effect
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtueel Randloos Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
JA
AUDIO
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Speaker
JA
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 226 x 507
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3 (UP) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(Down)
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420 x 45.7
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
12.4
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
8.7
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
6.8
INFO
-
Product naam
UHD
-
Jaar
Y23
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A, 210.6W
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
HDMI
JA (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
Wit / 1.5m
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
USB-C
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.